Amanda The Adventurer 3 Has Been Announced For Steam

The horror trilogy has been confirmed, as Amanda The Adventurer 3 will be coming to Steam, bringing a conclusion to the first two titles

Article Summary Amanda the Adventurer 3 announced, concluding the horror trilogy on Steam.

Riley Park returns to unravel the mysteries of an eerie children's show.

Explore escape room-style puzzles in the abandoned Hameln facility.

Discover new secrets and bring closure to the Amanda saga's haunting tale.

Indie game developer MANGLEDmaw Games and publisher DreadXP have revealed that the trilogy will be made, as Amanda the Adventurer 3 is coming to Steam. Today marks the two-year anniversary since the first game was released on PC, so it's only fitting we find out the team are making a third horror puzzler in the series, bringing a conclusion to the events of the first two titles. No release date has been set, only the plan that they intend to have the game out before year's end. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here!

Amanda the Adventurer 3

Set immediately after the events of the previous game, Amanda the Adventurer 3 once again follows Riley Park as they work to uncover the secrets surrounding the strangely interactive children's show– Amanda the Adventurer. Having survived their Aunt Kate's attic after being left a stack of VHS tapes of the 90s-style cartoon, Riley followed the mysteries to Kensdale Public Library, where new secrets and dangers awaited them. Now, after barely escaping the library with their life, thanks to the help of an enigmatic masked woman, Riley must explore the abandoned Hameln Entertainment facility to finally discover the truth.

As the culmination of Riley's adventures, Amanda the Adventurer 3 takes the best elements from its predecessors to offer a thrilling experience to fans of the series and newcomers alike as they take on the thought-provoking puzzles hiding secrets within the Hameln facility.

Challenging, escape room-style puzzles using clues hidden within the tapes.

Interact with Amanda and friends in an all-new series of 90s-style CGI adventures!

New Area: You're not at the Kensdale Public Library anymore! Explore an abandoned Hameln facility with decades of secrets to uncover.

Bring closure to the story of Amanda, Riley, Aunt Kate, and everyone affected by the sinister production of Amanda the Adventurer and Hameln Entertainment's mysterious motivations.

