Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer; Kevin Smith/Trolls

A week after he teased that the upcoming 6th episode was "one of the best things I've ever lent words to," showrunner & EP Kevin Smith is back to offer another tease for his, Mattel Television & Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation (returning on November 23rd for "Part 2"). And even better? He's got a butt-hurt MOTU gatekeeper to thank for the reminder. In response to someone who feels like MOTUR has ruined everything they knew about He-Man since they were a child, Smith wanted to make sure everyone knew to mark down that all-important date in November. And as for the tease? Well, for those of you waiting for "the fury of He-Man" to be "unleashed," it sounds like you might like what's coming. Here's a look at Smith's tweet from earlier:

Which is why it was nice of Mark Hamill aka SkeleGod to take to Twitter earlier today to let folks know they won't have to wait long before they get to judge the remainder of the season for themselves with an official trailer set to drop this Wednesday:

Now here's a look back at the original trailer for Netflix and Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, followed by Smith offering a deep dive into what you might've missed:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXdEeRBh9Zk)

The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation TRAILER BREAKDOWN with Kevin Smith | Netflix Geeked (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1r7LvtJSGDU)

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation stars Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man; Dennis Haysbert – King Grayskull; Adam Gifford – Vikor; and Jay Tavare – Wundar.

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.