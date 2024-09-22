Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock: CBS Offering Kathy Bates-Starring Series Sneak Peek Tonight

Here's a preview for Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, with CBS offering a sneak peek of the series premiere tonight.

Inspired by the classic television series of the same name, Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Co-starring Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis, the series is getting some strong buzz based on early reactions – and tonight at 8 pm ET/PT, viewers will have a chance to check out the series premiere for themselves (with S01E02: "Rome, in a Day" airing on Thursday, October 17th, at 9 pm ET/PT). Here's a look at the image gallery, overview, and sneak preview clips for the pilot episode – followed by a look at what's ahead when the series returns next month.

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – After achieving success in her younger years, brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) uses her unassuming demeanor to make her way into a position at a prestigious law firm, Jacobson Moore. Written by Jennie Snyder Urman and directed by Kat Coiro, here's a look at the image gallery and sneak previews for the series opener:

Matlock Season 1 Episode 2: "Rome, in a Day" – As Matty (Kathy Bates) settles into her new role at Jacobson Moore, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and the aptly nicknamed "Team You Three" – Matty, Billy (David Del Rio), and Sarah (Leah Lewis) – take on a lawsuit involving a developmentally delayed teenager whose family claims he's been wrongly accused of murder. Also, Olympia and Julian (Jason Ritter) disagree on a parenting matter. Written by Jennie Snyder Urman and directed by Kat Coiro, here's a look at the image gallery for the episode:

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Kathy Bates.

