Matlock: David Del Rio on "Redefining" Reboot Series, Season 2 Hopes

David Del Rio spoke with Bleeding Cool about joining the cast of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock.

There's something to be said about the fourth-wall-breaking reimagining of the Dean Hargrove-created series Matlock from showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman that not only acknowledges the existence of the iconic title character of Ben Matlock, played by Andy Griffith, but completely subverts expectations through its torchbearer Madeline Kingston, played by Kathy Bates. While adopting a similar southern accent, Madeline adopts the familiar surname name, "like the TV show," as she puts it, as an alias for the law firm she infiltrates and puts her "past expertise" to work. Now, Madeline Matlock is trying to work on both ends, earning the trust of the partners at Jacobson Moore while trying to take them down on the back end. Among her co-workers is Billy Martinez (David Del Rio), who's a first-year associate at Jacobson Moore and working with their mutual boss in junior partner, Olympia Lawrence (Skye P. Marshall). The Maggie star spoke with Bleeding Cool about the unique opportunity the CBS series presents, why it stands out compared to other reboots and remakes, reaction to season two renewal news, and working with Urman.

Matlock Star David Del Rio on Jennie Snyder Urman's Franchise Twist

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Matlock,' and were you surprised the series would be dramatically different from the original?

What connected me with 'Matlock' was, first, getting the audition appointments. Here's what connected me: it came at a time when I was trying to get back to that next job. I wanted to work. When I saw Kathy Bates in this, I was like, "There's no way this happens. However, let me put in the best shape I can." Lo and behold this works out, which I'm incredibly grateful for. The people who have watched [the original] 'Matlock' in the past and are watching [our version of] 'Matlock' now, I feel there's like a little bit of an appreciation that with the intellectual property, we're not just repeating that, but what Jennie Urman brilliantly did is make a reboot out of a reboot, redefining what it is to be a reboot. People appreciate the freshness of this piece and what Jennie got to do with it. That's why people respond to it well.

How do you feel about the season two renewal news and being able to tell more of Billy's story?

As an actor, it's always a great blessing to book a pilot, then get picked up, and for that series to get picked up for season two. I'm overwhelmed with gratefulness. The fact we continue to tell these stories and get deeper into the mystery of Madeline Matlock will be one hell of a fun ride. I'm looking forward to seeing what will happen for season two because, in the scripts of season one, you can tell the focus was: How are we going to do this, something unlike any other show? They've done a wonderful job with that, especially for a broadcast show. I'm excited to see what happens in season two not to mention, grateful this is happening.

How do you break down working with Jennie as the showrunner, and did you consider writing or directing next season?

Working with Jennie is an absolute honor. How do I describe what she does, going beyond leadership and being a creative mastermind? It's pure magic, what she gets to do. Her mind goes a million miles per minute, and you can see that and the way she handles the post-production. 'Matlock' has such a great speed that reminds me of the scene from 'All the President's Men' that is nonstop to get down to the truth. There's a little bit of influence, and I wouldn't say it's a direct one, but it is an influence that keeps the seed of where it's at, especially when you have an older character as the lead.

What Jenny brings to our set is she would come in and express one or two sentences of an adjustment after not seeing her for weeks. As I would describe it, she's up in the tower writing these scripts, then visits the set and gives one or two sentences that are adjusted accordingly to how our characters live through our arcs within the next five episodes. She got to do that in two sentences, and witnessing that is such an incredible honor. I describe it as "magic," and she's connected to her creative flow, speed, and doing things. It's something I've never seen before. Her stamina is unmatched.

I would love to be in the same consideration. I've directed features before, and I have enjoyed those a lot, directing for years. I'm here to support the show in any way Jennie, the producers want me to, and the fact that I have got to have a chance to play Billy Martinez – I'd be happy just doing that. If they would give me a chance, I would love to get my hope and get my toes into the directing chair for season two, for sure.

Matlock, which also stars Leah Lewis, Jason Ritter, Aaron D. Harris, Eme Ikwuakor, Sam Anderson, and Beau Bridges, airs on Thursdays on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

