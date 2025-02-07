Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock: Kathy Bates Wins Big at Critics Choice Awards; S01E11 Preview

Matlock star Kathy Bates accepts the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series during tonight's Critics Choice Awards; S01E11 preview.

We've got a reason to celebrate with this update on CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock – and that's because Bates was a big winner during tonight's Critics Choice Awards. Along with a look at what Bates had to share during her acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Drama Series, we also have the official overview and image gallery for Season 1 Episode 11: "A Traitor in Thine Own House" for you to check out.

Here's a look at what Bates had to say after taking home the gold for Best Actress in a Drama Series for CBS's Matlock:

Matlock Season 1 Episode 11 "A Traitor in Thine Own House" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episode 11: "A Traitor in Thine Own House" – Tensions rise as Shae (Yael Grobglas) works with Olympia's team on a case for a tech startup that's had trade secrets stolen. Written by Sara Rose Feinberg and directed by Hannah Michielsen:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!