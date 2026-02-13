Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 2 Ep. 10: "The Greater Good" Images, Overview Released

Here's a look at what's ahead with CBS's Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall-starring March 5th episode of Matlock, S02E10: "The Greater Good."

We're not sure what's going to go down when CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall-starring Matlock returns on Feb. 26th with S02E09: "Collateral." But based on the official overview and images released for March 5th's S02E10: "The Greater Good," it seems the dynamic between Olympia (Marshall), Matty (Bates), and Julian (Jason Ritter) has changed quite a bit. Meanwhile, a call-up from the floater pool ends up making a bigger impression than Olympia, Matty, and Sarah (Leah Lewis) expected.

Matlock: S02E09 "Collateral" & S02E10 "The Greater Good" Previews

Matlock Season 2 Episode 9 "Collateral" – Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Matty (Kathy Bates) each put together their own collateral for Julian (Jason Ritter), hoping to regain his trust after he makes a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, an injunction case takes a turn when their client is detained by ICE agents, forcing the team to shift gears to keep him with his family and prevent deportation. Written by Conway Preston & Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and directed by Michele LaBrucherie.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 10 "The Greater Good" – Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) navigate a new trust dynamic with Julian (Jason Ritter) as he accompanies Matty to surveil the ex-wife of a Wellbrexa exec. Meanwhile, Hunter (Henry Haber), a member of the firm's floater pool, assists Olympia, Matty, and Sarah (Leah Lewis) on a manslaughter case involving a health care worker. Written by Sara Rose Feinberg and directed by Helen Shaver.

Back in December, fans learned that the hit series would be welcoming two new cast members. Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Snyder Urman explained, "We're always bringing in new associates, new people, because we want to give our characters different energies to react to, and different obstacles to overcome. And one thing that we were talking about in the writers' room that we've been wanting to bring in is a bro, like a real bro."

During the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, Marshall offered some insights into her two newest co-stars and how viewers should brace themselves for the show's midseason return episode. Marshall shared that Olson and Haber have added a "different light and energy and charisma" to the show's storylines, teasing that what's still to come with the midseason premiere will hit viewers the way the twist did during the series opener. From there, Marshall shares how lucky they all are to be a part of that show and how much it means to see everyone be appreciated for their work.

The showrunner continued back in December, when asked about the newest additions, "What will it be like for Olympia [Skye P. Marshall] and Matty [Kathy Bates] to be around a bro? They've been with characters that really see them as the pinnacle and do things their way. But what happens when you have somebody who spreads a little bit and shoots a basketball when he wants to have ideas flowing? What is that like in our ladies' world? And I'll tell you, it's funny."

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage. Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted, Winning Time) is set to guest star as Langston, the kind of guy who can show up late, knowing he'll charm everyone into forgetting about it as soon as he arrives. A double PhD in neuroscience and philosophy, he is a deep thinker… and a smooth talker.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

