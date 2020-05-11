Matt Hardy Says He Wants to Penetrate Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager

Following the proclamation that prior to last week's AEW Dynamite that Matt Hardy planned to make fans "ejaculate" with his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut, the Broken One took to Twitter on Monday to express plans to "penetrate" the Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager. Hardy also said he wants to make both men "scream like lil' bitches" due to the penetration.

Hardy's stance came to be as a result of the match last week in which Hardy and Kenny Omega took on Guevara and Chris Jericho in a tag team street fight. The match ended up spilling into the hallways of the arena, where Hardy commandeered a golf cart and ran Guevara over with it, amidst other acts of extreme violence. In the aftermath of the match, Guevarra and Inner Circle teammate Hager posted a photo together, with Guevara wearing a neck brace from injuries suffered during the match. Hager captioned the photo: "9 out of 10 doctors agree, Matt Hardy is a Head of Dick."

9 out 10 doctors agree,

@matthardybrand is a Head Of Dick. pic.twitter.com/p66trRF9I5 — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) May 11, 2020

That prompted Hardy to respond with his own tweet, saying, "Taking this diagnosis into consideration.. I'm going to PENETRATE you both & make you scream like lil' bitches the next time we go to war on the @AEWrestling BATTLEFIELD. BMH" Hardy won't be facing Guevara and Hager this week on Dynamite, at least not directly. However, there is a match scheduled for the team of Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy to take on Santana and Ortiz, two more members of the Inner Circle, in a tag team match on Dynamite. Seeing Hardy's threats, Santana tweeted, "Pause."

It will have to remain to be seen whether Hardy will deliver on his promise on Dynamite this week. The show is certainly rated for a more mature audience than WWE, but there are still limits to what the censors on TNT will let someone get away with.