Max Begins Rolling Out "Creators" Fix; Expected to Be Finished Soon

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max began fixing the "Creators" problem by bringing back titles like "director," "writer" & more.

A little more than a month after Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) got a ton of pushback from the creative community over how its Max streaming service was lumping everyone together under the vague, passionless title of "creators," it looks like things are finally getting fixed. Earlier this week, the streaming service began breaking back out titles under "director," "writer," etc (with the entire process expected to be finished in "about another week or so").

DGA/WGA on "Creators" Controversy; Warner Bros. Discovery Responds

WGA West president Meredith Stiehm had this to say back in May about the "Creators" controversy: "Warner Bros has lumped writers, directors, and producers into an invented, diminishing category they call 'Creators.' This is a credits violation, for starters. But worse, it is disrespectful and insulting to the artists that make the films and TV shows that make their corporation billions. This attempt to diminish writers' contributions and importance echoes the message we heard in our negotiations with AMPTP — that writers are marginal, inessential, and should simply accept being paid less and less while our employers' profits go higher and higher. This tone-deaf disregard for writers' importance is what brought us to where we are today — Day 22 of our strike."

DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter added, "For almost 90 years, the Directors Guild has fought fiercely to protect the credit and recognition deserved by directors for the work they create. Warner Bros. Discovery's unilateral move, without notice or consultation, to collapse directors, writers, producers, and others into a generic category of 'creators' in their new Max rollout while we are in negotiations with them is a grave insult to our members and our union."

In response, a representative from WBD released the following: "We agree that the talent behind the content on Max deserve their work to be properly recognized. We will correct the credits, which were altered due to an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max, and we apologize for this mistake."

