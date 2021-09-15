Ursula Casts Her Shadow in The Little Mermaid Production Cel

One of the most fun aspects of Disney films is the characters' life beyond the movie. When an animated Disney movie comes out, that isn't the end. The fans want more. Sometimes the more comes in video games, often in books, and some movies even get entire animated series. One of those animated series is The Little Mermaid, which picked up from the 1989 film with a three-season, 31-episode cartoon. The cartoon featured the beloved cast of the original movie, including Ariel, Flounder, Prince Eric, and even the villainous Ursula, as the series was a prequel to the film. Fans of the classic underwater villain can now pledge for an original production cel featuring Ursula from the series. You can check out Heritage's photographs of the cel as well as the Certificate of Authenticity below.

A superb production cel of the Sea Witch from Disney's The Little Mermaid television series. The cel setup is from the episode "Heroes". In the episode King Triton, and the other residents from Atlantica are very happy to know that their hero Apollo is returning home. Apollo, Ariel, and Flounder go on an adventure to Valhalla, the land of the heroes. When they got there, with Ursula watching them on the crystal ball, they are captured by the Mervikings. This wonderful image of Ursula was hand-painted on 12 field acetate and paired with a background copy/print from scene 39. Included with the cel setup is a Certificate of Authenticity issued by Walt Disney. Cel setup is in Fine condition.

You can now head over to Heritage Auctions, where bidding for this The Little Mermaid TV production cel is live. It would be a great addition to any Disney collection. Best of luck to all fans hoping to bring this unique item home.