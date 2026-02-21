Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches Co-Showrunner Thomas Schnauz Signals Season 3 Wrap

Mayfair Witches co-showrunner Thomas Schnauz took to social media to announce that filming on the third season has officially wrapped.

New cast members for Season 3 include Michiel Huisman, Betsy Brandt, James Frain, and Eliza Scanlen.

The new season will explore deeper witchcraft mythology and introduce Salem-inspired storylines.

AMC execs tease more Mayfair family secrets and new "spellbound" families within Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe.

We've got some good news regarding "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" to pass along – especially for fans of Showrunners Thomas Schnauz and Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. On Saturday, Schnauz put the word out on social media that the third season of the series has wrapped. "Last night was a WRAP on Season 3 of 'Mayfair Witches.' My son got to do slate but he's not allowed to watch the show," Schnauz shared. "Such a fun cast and amazing crew. No idea when it will air on AMC but there will be updates here!"

Previously, we learned that Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, The Haunting of Hill House) has joined the cast as Michael, a carpenter who builds and runs an inn. Though he hides a dark secret, his carefully constructed life begins to crumble when he falls in love with Rowan Mayfair (Daddario). In addition, Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), James Frain (Gotham, True Blood), and Eliza Scanlen (The Dope Girls, The Starling Girl) have joined the cast, with Brandt cast as a character named Katherine (though no other details on the three actors' characters were released).

Here's a look back at the Instagram post announcing the start of production on AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3:

"The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of the story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, when the news of the show's return was announced. "Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we're elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise."

Spalding shared, "I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches. A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet." Schnauz added, "I'm incredibly excited to reunite with both AMC and Mark Johnson on Mayfair Witches. The work I've done so far with Esta Spalding on season three has been fantastic and fun, and we're hoping that translates to the screen for fans and new viewers of the show."

The upcoming season will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new "spellbound" families, and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore. AMC's Mayfair Witches Season 3 is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" for AMC, co-showrunners Spalding and Schnauz, Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams.

