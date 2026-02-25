Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear Is Back! Our S01E06: "Pain Auction" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of FOX's Fear Factor: House of Fear, including a sneak peek at S01E06: "Pain Auction."

Article Summary Fear Factor: House of Fear returns tonight on FOX with episode 6, titled Pain Auction.

Johnny Knoxville hosts as nine contestants endure 24 hours of intense pain-based challenges.

Pain Auction features brutal bidding and a disturbing pie-eating contest with shocking eliminations.

Catch sneak peeks, trailers, and all the latest updates for Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E06.

After a brief pause last week, FOX and Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear is back tonight with a round that focuses on just how pain our remaining nine contestants can tolerate. That brings us to our preview of tonight's episode, the appropriately titled S01E06: "Pain Auction." Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer, we have a sneak peek that spotlights Lance as he gets up close and personal with a bug zapper.

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 6: "Pain Auction" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 6: "Pain Auction" – Nine remain for 24 hours of non-stop fear. They bid on how much punishment they can take in Knoxville's twisted "Pain Auction." And, for the first time, no one is safe from elimination in a truly sick pie-eating contest.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

