"Mayfair Witches" Gets AMC Order, Joins "Interview With the Vampire"

With AMC staring down a lot of their most popular series departing by the end of 2022, there's some good news to report for both the network and fans of Anne Rice. On Wednesday, it was announced that Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches will join Interview With the Vampire at AMC, a little more than three months after it was reported that a writers' room for "Mayfair" had officially opened. Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, the series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

"The world of witches has fascinated and terrified for centuries, and yet Anne Rice's particular lens on witches explored something new altogether — women who are powerful, and often brutal, and always committed to subverting our current power structures. We are so excited to join our partners AMC and Gran Via Productions in making this mysterious and provocative world come to life," Spalding and Ashford said in a joint statement. AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview With the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming, as well as executive produce Interview With The Vampire.

"With the cornucopia of rich characters, worlds and stories that Anne Rice has given millions upon millions of readers around the world, AMC now has the privilege of creating a multitude of fascinating, entertaining, and very distinct television series," Johnson said. "My good fortune as an executive producer of 'Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire' has now been more than doubled with what Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford are imagining with 'The Mayfair Witches.' While both shows couldn't be more different, they nevertheless find themselves bound under the same bewitching and engaging umbrella."