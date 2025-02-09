Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches S02E06: "Michaelmas": The Search Heads to Scotland

Check out the overview, images, and trailer for Alexandra Daddario and Jack Huston-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches S02E06: "Michaelmas."

While we know that there's still another week to go until Showrunner/EP Esta Spalding and AMC's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches returns for S02E06: "Michaelmas," we thought you might appreciate a look at the episode trailer and image gallery that was released. When the "Immortal Universe" does return, Rowan (Daddario), Moira (Alyssa Jirrels), Cortland (Hamlin), and Lark (Ben Feldman) are taking their hunt for Lasher (Huston) to Scotland, while Sip (Chirisa) has some questions that the Talamasca would like him to answer…

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 6: "Michaelmas"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 6: "Michaelmas" – Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), Moira (Alyssa Jirrels), Cortland (Harry Hamlin), and Lark (Ben Feldman) search for Lasher (Jack Huston) in Scotland; Sip (Tongayi Chirisa) is questioned by the Talamasca. Written by Sarah Cornwell, here's a look at the episode trailer and image gallery:

In addition to Daddario, Hamlin, Huston, and Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!