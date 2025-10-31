Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches S03: Alexandra Daddario Teases "Crazy Stuff" Ahead

Alexandra Daddario dropped a quick update on the start of filming on AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3 and what we can expect.

Alexandra Daddario is having the time of her life as part of that pillar to help spark Anne Rice's Immortal Universe on AMC with Mayfair Witches, which is based on her Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy. As the actress wrapped an exciting season two, Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon and Mayfair heiress, had a firm grasp of her wiccan abilities and was at odds with Julien Mayfair (Ted Levine), who was in Cortland's (Harry Hamlin) body. In the season two finale, she loses Lasher (Jack Huston) after Amintha (Derbhle Crotty) kills him with an axe to the chest, but Rowan avenges him by gaining Lasher's power and killing her with a lightning strike.

As Rowan and Moira Mayfair (Alyssa Jirrels) come back with Daphne (Olive Abercrombie) and Jojo Mayfair (Jen Richards) to New Orleans, Rowan and Julien separately plot their next move. While promoting her latest Lionsgate coming-of-age drama, I Wish You All the Best, Daddario provides an update on the start of season three filming and what we can expect.

Mayfair Witches Star Alexandra Daddario Having "Fun Playing a Witch"

How is filming season three of Mayfair Witches going, and what should fans expect?

We just started filming season three of Mayfair Witches, and it's going well. It's always fun to play a witch. It's very sexy. We've got a lot of crazy stuff this year, and it's just fun to dive into the supernatural. It's wild.

Joining Mayfair Witches will be Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) for season three, which is expected for release on AMC around late 2026. The series, which also stars Tongayi Chirisa, Ben Feldman, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Annabeth Gish, Geraldine Singer, Hannah Alline, and Ravi Naidu, is available to stream on AMC+. You can also stream the other Immortal Universe shows, Interview with a Vampire and Talamasca: The Secret Order, which air new episodes on Sundays on AMC, on AMC+. I Wish You All the Best, which also stars Corey Fogelmanis, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Cole Sprouse, Lena Dunham, Amy Landecker, and Lexi Underwood, comes to theaters on November 7th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!