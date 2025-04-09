Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches Season 3 Set; Thomas Schnauz Joins as Co-Showrunner

AMC's Alexandra Daddario-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will be back for Season 3, with Thomas Schnauz joining as co-showrunner.

AMC had some great news for fans of Showrunner/EP Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. Along with the series being given a green light for a Salem, Massachusetts-set third season, Emmy Award-winning producer and writer Thomas Schnauz (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) is coming aboard as co-showrunner. The upcoming season will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new "spellbound" families, and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem – the infamous town of witch trials and folklore. As for the other series under AMC's "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" umbrella, we have Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire returning for a third season in 2026 and Anne Rice's The Talamasca: The Secret Order debuting this fall.

"The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of the story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we're elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise."

Spalding shared, "I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches. A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet." Schnauz added, "I'm incredibly excited to reunite with both AMC and Mark Johnson on Mayfair Witches. The work I've done so far with Esta Spalding on season three has been fantastic and fun and we're hoping that translates to the screen for fans and new viewers of the show."

AMC's Mayfair Witches Season 3 is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" for AMC, co-showrunners Spalding and Schnauz, Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!