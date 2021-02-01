Mayor Kane to Donate Royal Rumble Earnings to Local Charity

Former WWE Superstar turned politician Kane may be a believer in libertarianism, an economic and life philosophy modeled after the pre-ghost behavior of Ebenezer Scrooge, but that doesn't mean he's completely stingy. The Knox County mayor plans to donate his earnings from an appearance in last night's WWE Royal Rumble PPV to charity, according to a report from local CBS affiliate WVLT-8. The charity, Knox County Mayor's Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for TCAT Knoxville, benefits the children of employees of Knox County who attend the school.

Kane entered the Royal Rumble in the number 18 spot last night. During his brief time in the match, Kane eliminated Dolph Ziggler and Ricochet, increasing his total number of eliminations in cumulative Royal Rumbles to 46. Kane was eliminated after just a few minutes by Damian Priest, an NXT superstar.

Kane holds the record for most eliminations in cumulative Rumble matches, and it looks like a record he can hold onto. Both of his closest rivals, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, are retired, while Kane continues to appear and occasionally wrestle. The next closest competitor, Stone Cold Steve Austin, is also retired, though the person in fourth place on the list, Braun Strowman, could have a chance of overtaking Kane if his career continues. Strowman is just ten eliminations behind Kane despite appearing in just six Royal Rumble matches, while Kane has appeared in twenty. Perhaps that's why The Big Red Machine once tried to murder Strowman by shoving him into the back of a garbage truck and turning the compactor on.

The only Kentucky mayoral candidate endorsed by both Rand Paul and Daniel Bryan, Kane became the mayor of Knox County in 2018, shrugging off scandals such as the time he electrocuted the testicles of his boss, Shane McMahon, or the time he poured gasoline on beloved wrestling announcer Jim Ross and lit him on fire.