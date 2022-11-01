Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Brings a New Reality This January

When the final credits rolled on the first season of Yellowstone Co-Creator & Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon's Mayor of Kingstown, viewers were left with a lot to process regarding the fallout from the season finale's deadly prison riot. Now, we'll know when some of those answers will be coming our way with the release of an official teaser for the second season of the Paramount+ series, hitting streaming screens beginning Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada (and the following day in the U.K. and Australia, with additional international premiere dates to be announced at a later date).

The series follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. And in the following preview for the Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest-starring series, we begin to see the aftermath from the riot and based on what you're about to see? Things are about to get a whole lot more complicated for Mike (Renner) as he adjusts to his new reality and what that means moving forward. Here's a look at what's to come beginning January 15, 2023:

Along with Renner, Wiest, and Dillon, the second season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man; and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923, and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.