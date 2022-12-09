Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Images Preview Mike's Post-Riot Problems

Heading into next month's second season premiere of Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount+ has released some early images from the upcoming series of the Jeremy Renner & Dianne Wiest-starring series. The streaming series follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. But in the aftermath of last season's riot, things are about to get a lot more complicated for Mike (Renner) as he adjusts to a new reality & what that means moving forward.

Here's a look at the previously-released second season teaser, with the series returning on January 15, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada (and the following day in the U.K. & Australia, with additional international premiere dates to be announced):

Along with Renner, Wiest, and Dillon, the second season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923, and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.