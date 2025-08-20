Posted in: Anime, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Metal Skin Panic Madox-01

Metal Skin Panic Madox-01 Getting US Blu-Ray Debut from AnimEigo

The classic 1980s mecha comedy OVA Metal Skin Panic Madox-01 will be released on Blu-Ray for the first time in the US from AnimEigo.

Anime distributor AnimEigo and parent company MediaOCD have announced the home media Blu-ray release of the OVA (Original Video Animation) Metal Skin Panic Madox-01 on September 16th. Hooray for '80s mecha action and comedy hijinks about a runaway powered armored suit loose on the streets of Tokyo! The original elements and content of Metal Skin Panic Madox-01 have been reauthored for this new release and features a trove of bonus features including two director commentary tracks, cast interviews, and a "Weapons of MADOX" featurette showcasing an array of Japan Self-Defense Force military vehicles.

Originally released in 1987 Metal Skin Panic Madox-01 was produced by AIC, Soeishinsha and Pony Canyon and was directed and conceptualized by Shinji Aramaki, who went on to direct numerous highly acclaimed anime productions such as Appleseed, Harlock: Space Pirate, Evangelion: Another Impact, Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

AnimEigo originally licensed Metal Skin Panic Madox-01 as its first release for Western audiences back in 1989, and was initially distributed by Manga Entertainment (UK), but with different English dub versions in the heyday of anime released on VHS tapes.

Metal Skin Panic Madox-01: Mecha Mayhem and Comedy Collide!

Classic Mecha Action Returns!

In the first test of a revolutionary personal battle-suit, the MADOX-01, Ace female test-pilot Kusumoto Elle smashes an attacking tank force and humiliates Lt. Kilgore, Japan's most-macho tank-jockey, in the process. Kilgore swears he'll get even, and he gets his chance when the prototype MADOX literally falls off the back of a truck in the middle of Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the MADOX, which fell off the back of one truck, off a bridge, and into the back of another truck, has found its way into the hands of college student Sugimoto Kōji. Intrigued by the MADOX, Kōji makes the big mistake of fooling with it without reading the manual first and soon finds himself locked in the suit and zooming around downtown Tokyo.

Unfortunately, the homing signal the now-active MADOX transmits results in a no-holds-barred response by Kilgore; even more unfortunately, even though Kōji doesn't know how to fight, the MADOX does a pretty good job on automatic (it's got "Full Self Driving" capability), resulting in a firefight the likes of which the local residents haven't seen since the last time Godzilla hit town.

Concerned about the property damage being caused to some of the world's most expensive real estate, Elle dons a second prototype MADOX and tries to find and rescue Kōji before Kilgore's many minions totally trash Tokyo. And apart from the attempts to destroy the suit (and its driver), Kōji has his own problems: if he breaks his date with his girlfriend, he will lose her forever — and he's a tad overdressed for the occasion!

​Will Kōji be late for his date? Or will Kilgore make him "the late Kōji?" And more importantly, is it even possible to eat convenience store shrimp in a battlesuit? The answers to these and many other questions await fans in the 41 action-packed minutes of Metal Skin Panic: MADOX-01!

Blu-Ray Features

$17.99 SRP

UK and US dubbed audio (2.0)

Redesigned menus and cover

Available German subtitles

Modernized subtitle styles and name romanization

Changed art galleries to navigable stills rather than video

Two director commentary tracks

"Weapons of MADOX" featurette

Cast Interviews

Color art gallery

Line art gallery

Pre-orders are now available here.

