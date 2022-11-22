Metallica Streaming "All Within My Hands" Charity Show On Paramount+

Metallica will host the annual "All Within My Hands" charity show in Los Angeles on Friday, December 16th, and fans can now experience the show live if they can't be there in person. The band has struck a deal to stream the show live that day on Paramount+, starting at 5:30 PM PST. This is the third Helping Hands show, and will be available to stream in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France on Saturday, Dec. 17; Australia on Sunday, Dec. 18; and South Korea in 2023. It will also be simulcast on Pluto TV and YouTube. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is set to host Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert, with Greta Van Fleet opening the show, followed by a stripped-down set from the mighty Metallica.

Metallica Gives Back

Established in 2017, Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disasters and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its fourth year. 100% of donations go directly to AWMH's charity partners. As always, Metallica covers all administrative costs. To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised nearly $12 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity and more than $3.3 million to disaster relief efforts.

These "Helping Hands" concerts started in 2020 and have been quite the experience. Featuring stripped-down covers of all their classics, the show presents a unique way to hear Metallica, and the best part is that through the stream and suctions that go live the week before on December 5th, you can donate to a great cause. I personally have donated and participated in the first two, and cannot wait for this year. The show has been sold out for weeks, but as always, Metallica delivers for the fans.

For more information on the auctions and show, as well as the All Within My Hands foundation, click here.