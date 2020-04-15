Michael Jordan and His Chicago Bulls Save The Last Dance for Sunday

This weekend, ESPN premieres the one person who could take down Tiger King and not even break a sweat doing it: Michael Jordan. Starting this Sunday, the sports network's 10-part documentary series The Last Dance finally takes to the floor to examine Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' mission to lock down a sixth NBA Championship in 1998. The docu-series kicks off on Sunday, April 19, with the first two episodes (moved up due to growing demand). For the following four Sundays, two new episodes will premiere (following a rebroadcast of the previous week's episodes) with the series wrapping up on Sunday, May 17. Directed by Jason Hehir (The Fab Five, Andre the Giant) and produced by Mandalay Sports Media in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23, The Last Dance chronicles one of the greatest icons and most successful teams in sports history: Jordan and the 1990's Chicago Bulls.

In the fall of 1997, Jordan, Bulls team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team throughout the season, resulting in never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years. For Hehir, the point of the docu-series was to show a new generation of sports fans just how much of an impact Jordan and the Chicago Bulls had on both sports and the entire pop culture landscape: "Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon. Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it."

The docu-series will also be available to authenticated subscribers on the ESPN App via mobile and connected devices, as well as on ESPN.com and ESPN on Demand via cable, satellite, and DMVPD distributors. Netflix will also be airing The Last Dance outside of the U.S., two episodes every Monday following the original Sunday broadcast.