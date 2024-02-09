Posted in: CW, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: katee sackhoff, lex luthor, michael rosenbaum, smallville

Michael Rosenbaum Shares Look at Final Day on Smallville (VIDEO)

Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor) shared a video clip from his final day of filming on the series - here's a look!

Earlier this week, Michael Rosenbaum (Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum) checked in with Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian) on her Blah Blah Blah podcast, where he revealed what went down between him and the studio on two separate occasions in terms of contracts and his turn as Lex Luthor on Smallville. But before we get to that, Rosenbaum shared a flashback on social media earlier today – a quick video clip of him on the set during his final day on the show. Along with the clip, Rosenbaum shared how he returned for the series finale and how they had him for a day – and apparently used him for all 24 hours of it.

Here's a look at the clip (with backstory) that Rosenbaum shared earlier today, followed by a look back at what Rosenbauum had to share earlier this week on Sackhoff's podcast:

flashback of my last day on Smallviille. I came back for the series finale. they had me one day and used me for 24 hours straight. what a day. they even gave me this frankenstein hand. #fbf #smallville #lexluthor pic.twitter.com/pmiaZWldTM — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) February 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Rosenbaum has proven himself to be pretty open & honest when it comes to discussing his time on Smallville – on both sides of the camera, warts and all. But beginning at around the 48:45 mark in the episode above, Rosenbaum shares some intimate insight into two instances regarding his contract negotiations with the show. In the first, Rosenbaum shared how Warner Bros. Television Studios Chairman & CEO Peter Roth reportedly went to the show's creators to demand that they fire him in the midst of Rosenbaum working on a new deal.

Following that, Rosenbaum shares how Roth invited him out to dinner to convince him to return to the series – and how Roth wanted him for a three-year deal. Noting that the dinner felt to him like Roth didn't know who he was and was just meeting him for the first time, Rosenbaum runs down the number of projects that he's been involved with under Roth's run. Although he explained to Roth that he felt like he was done with the character and was looking to venture down other creative paths, Rosenbaum told Roth to send him an offer – and that's when Rosenbaum says "the last straw" was reached, and that he would never go back. Swearing "on my mother's life," Rosenbaum revealed to a stunned Sackhoff that the studio's offer was exactly the same as he was making when he left the series – nothing more to prove just how much they appreciated what he brought & could still bring to the show. And with that, Rosenbaum knew that it was time to close the book on a possible return for good.

Back over the summer, Gunn checked in with Rosenbaum on the latter's Inside of You podcast to cover a whole ton of issues. At one point, Rosenbaum shifted the "Legacy" conversation to a subject near and dear to his heart – Lex Luthor. Though Rosenbaum said he assumed Lex would be in the film, Gunn made it clear that info never came from him. So from a purely hypothetical standpoint, Rosenbaum asked Gunn if there is a Lex Luthor, that he's portrayed as "grounded and real" and true to the character's core – an approach Gunn seemed to agree with (referring to Rosenbaum as "definitely the best Lex").

Well, that didn't seem to go over well with folks who were fans of Jesse Eisenberg, Gene Hackman, and other folks who've portrayed The Man of Steel's arch-nemesis. In particular, some Zack Snyder fans thought the conversation was a directly veiled slap at the Snyderverse. So after clarifying that it was never intended as any kind of slight, Gunn had to follow up with a tweet where he argued that he had a right to have a favorite Lex – which is a weird thing to be put into a position to have to argue because… you know… opinions. We all have them.

"In reading these replies, sometimes it seems like people are looking for things to get outraged about & have little sense of history. Although Donner's 'Superman' movies are some of my favorites, I've spoken out publicly before, & even written about it in EW back in the early 2000s, perhaps unwisely, that Lex Luthor is not my favorite part of those films," Gunn responded in a tweet looking to put to rest a non-issue that became an issue (shocking for social media, we know). "The portrayal can lean campy & I wished he seemed like a greater threat & I wished he'd played it bald throughout. I regret having intimated that I didn't like ANY Lex on Michael's show, but there it is. For the record, I think Hackman is one of the five greatest actors of the '70s & '80s, and he starred in some of my favorite movies; I just didn't love him as Lex." Here's a look at Gunn's tweet:

In reading these replies, sometimes it seems like people are looking for things to get outraged about & have little sense of history. Although Donner's Superman movies are some of my favorites, I've spoken out publicly before, & even written about it in EW back in the early… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the complete episode – and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum here:

