Michelle Yeoh Talks Star Trek: Section 31, The Witcher: Blood Origin

You know, it's not a bad time career-wise to be Michelle Yeoh. On the film side, she's receiving a ton of well-deserved praise for the best film hitting screens having to do with multiverses (sorry, DC & Marvel), Everything Everywhere All at Once. Of course, with us being TV folk we're excited for two huge franchise projects in Yeoh's future. First, the actress is set to play sword-elf Scían in Netflix and showrunner & EP Declan de Barra's upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. And then there's the project that "Star Trek" fans have been waiting a while for, the Michelle Yeoh-starring Star Trek: Discovery spinoff Star Trek: Section 31 that would see her reprise her role as Philippa Georgiou.

As you'll see later on, things are clearly further ahead with the former than with the latter (check out The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser & BTS look below). But during Paramount+'s TCA winter press event in February, it was reported that a series pickup was expected "soon" and Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series confirmed that Section 31 was still moving forward and that she was expecting news on it soon. "I think we have some fantastic offerings in our slate and I think you may see a few more very curated editions coming," Clemens explained.

Speaking with EW in support of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Yeoh was asked for some thought and/or updates on the two projects. When it comes to "Blood Origin," Yeoh found a ton of fan-fulfillment. "I am a fan of 'The Witcher.' I love sci-fi, fantasy," the actress revealed. "We shot in Iceland and in England last year and it was a magical shoot. I mean, hey, I got to play an elf and I have green eyes. I look pretty cool!" As for the long-in-development "Discovery" spinoff, Yeoh is hoping that Clemens is right because Section 31 could really bring something different to the franchise. "'Section 31' is that [Star Trek] universe but different. It's like 'Mission: Impossible' meets 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in space," Yeoh explained.

Joining Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown, and Yeoh are Sir Lenny Henry ("Lord Of the Rings" Series) as Balor, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) as Brían, and Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut. In addition, Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander) is set for the role of Eredin, with Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan "Brother Death", Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of the original Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "Conjunction of the Spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Declan de Barra will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole also executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as the creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind; Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. With production underway in the UK, Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) is set to direct episodes 101,104, and 106; and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct episodes 102, 103, and 105.