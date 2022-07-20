Mike: Hulu Releases Official Trailer for Mike Tyson Limited Series

From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers, the I, Tonya team & showrunner Karin Gist (Our Kind of People) comes Mike, set to shine a spotlight on both the dynamic and controversial life of boxing icon Mike Tyson (Trevante Rhodes). Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, and Li Eubanks are joining Rhodes on the limited series, which is set to premiere on August 25th. Early last month, viewers were given a sense of what the 8-episode series would be like with the release of a teaser and a key art poster. But this time around, we have an official trailer (following a few thoughts from Gist on how the project is looking to tell Tyson's full story).

"We were never trying to say that Mike Tyson is a hero or Mike Tyson is a villain. Our goal was to take a very complicated and controversial figure and try to get under the hood of what he was praised and vilified for while staying true to our North Star of 'no one person is one thing,'" Gist explained to EW. "The show is not supposed to be a love letter or an indictment, which is why we had to include all the good, the bad, and the complexities of both." With the limited series set to hit the streaming service on August 25, here's a look at an official teaser and series overview for Hulu's Mike:

An unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson, MIKE explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson's boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story.

Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer under her The Gist of It banner, as will Claire Brown. Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), Clubhouse Pictures' Bryan Unkeless & Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley & Margot Robbie are also set to executive produce along with Entertainment 360's Darin Friedman. Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller are also executive producing as well, with Rhodes executive producing in addition to starring (and with 20th Television producing).