Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle: Tom King on DCU Connection, Casting Darkseid & More

Tom King had some great insights to share about the animated Mister Miracle, including what it feels like being a part of the DCU and more.

Article Summary Mister Miracle animated series is officially set in the James Gunn-led DCU continuity.

Tom King serves as showrunner, writing every episode and working closely with artist Mitch Gerads.

Casting for Scott, Big Barda, Darkseid, and Orion is a top priority to bring the story to life.

King incorporates fan feedback and his own growth to make the adaptation even more impactful.

Earlier this week, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn confirmed that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' upcoming adult animated series adaptation of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads' comic book series, Mister Miracle, is officially set within the DCU. The timing could not have been better, as King checked in with Word Balloon for a wide-ranging interview that offered some fascinating insights into the project – including finding the right actors for Scott, Big Barda, Darkseid, and Orion, if being a part of the larger DCU is a challenge, and much more.

"I can tell you this is my entire life right now. It is what I do. I wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it. I wake up in the morning thinking about it. Go to sleep thinking about it. We are in the middle of making this absolutely wonderful show as good as it possibly can be. I'm the showrunner. I'm writing every single episode," King shared, making it clear just how hands-on he is with the adaptation. Regarding Gunn confirming that Mister Miracle is set in the DCU, King cautiously noted the news "has huge implications for our show and for the DCU at large, obviously."

"I can say that, you know, we're doing it right. That Mitch [Gerad] is a producer on it and a designer," King continued. "And Mitch and I are on the phone every day talking about how to make it good and how to make it better." In terms of bringing the comic book series to life, King noted the "thousand details" that are at play, including casting the right actors for Darkseid and Orion, with Scott and Big Barda being "the big ones." It's about "finding the right people and finding the right designs and finding the right way to tell this story," King added. And that's not taking into account just how close King is to the work and what comes into revisiting a work that impacted so many close to a decade ago.

"I'm revisiting a story I wrote nearly a decade ago, and I'm not the person who wrote that story. Because that was a very raw emotional story that's about… it's about breakdowns. It's about suicide. It's about love. It's about sort of these huge themes of like what is real and what is not real. And revisiting that has been a revelation. And I'm utterly in love with it. To me, it's the best thing I ever wrote," King revealed. And then there's the fandom actor, with King explaining how having nearly ten years of readers offering their thoughts and perspectives also has an impact.

"So, there's another thing that's involved here because I think comics were this sort of unique medium where there's not a lot of distance between us and the audience. Where I've sat down, I've signed literally hundreds of thousands of 'Mister Miracle' over the years and had so many conversations with people about what they loved about the series or what confused them," King said. "So, not only do I have the original material, but I have 10 years of people telling me what works and what doesn't that I can incorporate" into the animated adaptation," which helps King create something that's "bigger and bolder and huger and even more beautiful. It's an absolute dream come true, but it's a lot of wonderful work. I'm having so much fun doing it. Just my god, it's the best."

With Mister Miracle serving as another official chapter of the DCU story, King doesn't see introducing Scott, Big Barda, Darkseid, and Orion for the first time as being more of an "opportunity" than a challenge. A big part of that comes from just how involved King has been with DC Studios and DCU from the very start. "I've been with this universe from day one, since before it was ever conceived, in the room. I know how much Peter Safran [and] James Gunn loved this project and are incredibly supportive of this project. And I'm one of the people who has read all the scripts and knows these shows pretty well. So for me, that part's pretty easy. I mean, I co-created the 'Lanterns' show. I worked hard on the 'Superman' movie. I obviously have some involvement in 'Supergirl,'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!