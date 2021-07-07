Faust: Sony TV & Matteo Pizzolo Developing Animated Series Adaptation

Sony Pictures Television and Godkiller: Walk Among Us writer Matteo Pizzolo are developing an animated version of Faust, based on the superhero horror comic of the same name created by David Quinn and Tim Vigil, according to Deadline Hollywood. Quinn and Vigil's Rebel Studios created Faust in 1987 that follows John Jaspers, a tormented vigilante who sells his soul in exchange for superpowers and must then rise against Mephistopheles to rescue his lover Dr. Jade DeCamp and win back his soul.

Quinn and Vigil will serve as consulting producers on the animated adaptation of Faust with Black Mask Entertainment's Brian Giberson as executive producer. Compared to its darker revolutionary contemporary comics like "Watchmen", "Dark Knight Returns", and "The Crow", the first issue sole over 100,000 copies with later issues averaging 50,000. The core series and its spinoffs ran for 25 years from various publishers including Northstar Comics, Caliber Comics, Avatar Press, and Rebel Studios. Faust was previous adapted to the screen with 2000 film Faust: Love of the Damned from director Brian Yuzna released in Spain for Lionsgate in English. The film starred Mark Frost as John Jaspers, Isabel Brook, Jennifer Rope, Jeffrey Combs, and Andrew Divoff. It premiered in the Sitges Film Festival on October 12 before its theatrical release at the end of the month.

Quinn contributed to other works like "Ghost Rider", "Doctor Strange", "Vampirella", "Nightvision", and the children's book "Go to Sleep, Little Creep". In addition to Godkiller, Pizzolo also wrote Threat, Hotlines, and various documentaries including Ctrl+Alt+Compete. Vigil has also worked on "Grips" for Silverwolf Comics, "Omega", "Caliber Presents", "Zero Tolerance" for First Comics, "Morella" at Verotik, "Cuda: An Age of Metal and Magic", "EO", and "Webwitch". In 1999, he was nominated for a Bram Stoker Award for Best Illustrated Narrative. Who do you hope to play John Jaspers in this adaptation?

