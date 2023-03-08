Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 Lands This April (Teaser) Returning on Thursday, April 20th, here's a look at Paramount+'s date announcement teaser for Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2.

Just when you thought that you would be left to your own devices to figure out what's cool and what sucks, Paramount+ dropped a teaser announcing that Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head will be back this April with a two-episode return on Thursday, April 20th (yup, that "special holiday"), and in Australia & the U.K. on Friday, April 21 (with more international intel coming soon).

With the animated series set to return for a second season on Thursday, April 20th, here's a look at the teaser for Mike Judge & Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head:

"'Beavis and Butt-Head' started with me animating a two-minute short, and then a second one that was like three minutes. [I made it] in my house, by myself, with nobody. My ex-wife helped out a little bit, but there was no [one else]. And then MTV came along, and it did irk me a little bit that it was called MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head," Judge revealed to EW while explaining his name in the title. With a reboot being considered, Judge's manager suggested a name change for the series. "I was like, why not?" Judge added with a laugh. "If it was already MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head, I'll take that spot."

Created and voiced by writer, producer & director Judge, the characters originated in Judge's 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase Liquid Television. After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, the series ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993, to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society; and would go on to spinoff the 1996 theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is executive-produced by Judge, Lew Morton, and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina & Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.