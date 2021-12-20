Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson NYE: Brandi Carlile, Saweetie & More

As New Year's Eve network countdown specials go, you can get kinda numb to just how bland they can be (with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper's NYE specials coming close to being the exception). So we're not going to lie when we say when we heard that Saturday Night Live creator & executive producer Lorne Michaels was teaming up with multi-platinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and SNL's own Pete Davidson for a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances that we're now learning will include Brandi Carlile, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with more names (and surprises) still to come.

Now here's a look at the most recent teaser for NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, kicking off this Friday, December 31, at 10:30 pm ET, from Miami, Florida, and running through 12:30 am ET (and also set to live-stream on Peacock, which is where we'll probably going to end up checking it out because we always assume that streaming will pick up the kind of stuff a broadcast network would never let on the air).

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, in a statement when Cyrus and Davidson were first announced as hosts at the end of November. Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson is executive produced by Michaels, Cyrus, and Lindsay Shookus. It is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski. It is also produced by Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus' and Tish Cyrus's production company, and is directed by Joe DeMaio.