Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: the bear

The Bear Final Season Set for June; Extra Episode "Gary" Now Streaming

The final season of The Bear debuts on June 25, but the Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal-starring extra episode "Gary" is now streaming.

Article Summary The Bear final season premieres June 25 on FX, Hulu, and Disney+, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

Hulu confirms Season 5 is the last chapter, giving The Bear a late June sendoff after its acclaimed run.

A surprise flashback episode, Gary, is streaming now, following Richie and Mikey on a pre-series work trip.

The Bear heads into its final season with a major shake-up, as the team faces one last push to keep going.

FX Productions and Hulu confirmed the news that the fifth and final season of The Bear will debut next month. The show will get a final eight-episode run, with all eight episodes available immediately, starting on Thursday, June 25, at 9 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu, as well as internationally on Disney+. The news comes on the heels of the surprise flashback episode, available right now, titled "Gary." The episode was co-written by and starred Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, and follows Richie and Mikey on a work trip to Gary, Indiana, set before the events of the latest season. We have more details from the company about what to expect from this season as they wind down what has become one of the most acclaimed FX shows in several years.

The Bear Kicks off Its Final Season on June 25 For FX on Hulu

Premiering on June 25, the fifth and final season of FX's The Bear picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie, and Natalie "Sugar" (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale, and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they'll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant "perfect" might not be the food, but the people. The half-hour series also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter, and Jamie Lee Curtis in recurring roles.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai, and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a Culinary Producer.

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