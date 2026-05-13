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Heart of the Beast Officially Snags A Late September 2026 Release Date

Paramount has dated Heart of the Beast, which reunites director David Ayer and Brad Pitt for the first time since Fury (2014), for late September 2026.

Article Summary Paramount has set Heart of the Beast for September 25, 2026, after first previewing footage during CinemaCon.

Heart of the Beast reunites Brad Pitt and David Ayer for the first time since Fury, which ruled.

The late September slot puts Heart of the Beast against Forgotten Island and an Avengers: Endgame re-release.

Heart of the Beast could benefit from Brad Pitt momentum, though its very generic title may be a marketing hurdle.

During its presentation at CinemaCon, Paramount Pictures shared footage from the new Brad Pitt movie, Heart of the Beast. Pitt had one hell of a 2025 with F1: The Movie doing even better than anyone thought it would. However, not only is this Pitt's new film, but it's Pitt reteaming with director David Ayer. The last time the two of them worked together, we got Fury, which is a high point in both of their careers. Maybe this is a duo where they need each other to really make it work. At the time, Heart of the Beast didn't have an official release date, but according to Deadline, Paramount has secured September 25, 2026, for the film.

"Written by Cameron Alexander, Heart of the Beast follows a former Army Special Forces Soldier and his retired combat dog who battle for survival after a plane crash deep in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness." Ayer is directing, and the film stars Pitt, J.K. Simmons, and Anna Lambe.

Heart of the Beast will open opposite the new Dreamworks animated movie, Forgotten Island, and the re-release of Avengers: Endgame. All three of those movies are courting different audience members, which is what you want from a date with multiple movies attached. However, Cannes is happening right now, and other films from other studios could also slide into that late September date.

One thing that Paramount might have to contend with, despite this not only being a survival movie, which people love, and a dog movie, which people really love, the title is extremely generic. Sometimes, a vague or overly generic title can really hurt a film. Just ask Edge of Tomorrow

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