Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Anakin Skywalker, newlitg
Old Manakin Skywalker in The Daily LITG, 14th of May, 2026
Old Man Anakin Skywalker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Old Man Anakin Skywalker tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the Daily LITG rundown of yesterday’s biggest stories.
- The top ten includes DC and Marvel highlights, from Absolute Batman spoilers to X-Men DNX and Spider-Man news.
- Daily LITG also rounds up additional comics coverage, including Ben 10 sales, Marv Wolfman’s birthday, and more.
- A seven-year look back revisits past LITG headlines, from Superman and Krakoa to Batman changes and comics birthdays.
Old Man Anakin Skywalker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Old Man Anakin Skywalker and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Old Man Anakin Skywalker Joins Hasbro's Star Wars Vintage Collection
- DC Comics Proposes Answer To Absolute Batman Damages And Defects
- Ultimates & Armageddon Have Same Major Marvel Comics Death (Spoilers)
- Will You Use Scissors On Absolute Martian Manhunter #11? (Spoilers)
- Dan Slott Adds Something New To Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics' X-Men DNX Solicits For August 2026
- That Absolute Batman #20 Cover Was Even More Spoilery Than We Thought
- The Absolute Batman Conspiracy Is Even Worse Than You Think (Spoilers)
- Gerry Duggan & Fernando Blanco Launch DC Next Level Deadshot Crossover
- UPDATE: Absolute Batman #1 And Absolute Batman #20 (Spoilers)
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Scott Snyder On Absolute Batman, Robins, Batgirl And The Batmanosphere
- Ben 10 Comic Book Gets Over 112,000 Orders For Its First Issue
- That Absolute Batman #20 Cover Was Even More Spoilery Than We Thought
- Batgirl's Mission Impossible In Barbara Gordon: Breakout (Spoilers)
- Happy Eightieth Birthday, Marv Wolfman!
- Old Man Anakin Skywalker In The Daily LITG, 13th of May, 2026
LITG one year ago, Superman: New Poster
- Superman: New Poster Released Ahead of Wednesday's Official Trailer
- Lilo & Stitch: 10 Images Show Off Live-Action Jumba, Pleakley & More
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Different Tone, But It's Still A Knives Out Film
- It's Not Just About The Death Of The Black Panther, In Marvel Knights
- Peter Laird On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Journeys #1 from IDW
- Will Trent Season 3 Finale: S03E18 "Listening to a Heartbeat" Preview
- Marvel Normalising Doctor Doom in One World Under Doom #4 (Spoilers)
- The Diamond Comic Distributors Sale Will Be Finalised Tomorrow
- Something We Missed In Absolute Batman #1- Absolute Batman #8 Spoilers
- The Rookie Spinoff Update; Upfronts Images; Cast Message to Fans
- Diamond Seeks Bankruptcy Process 120 Day Extension To September 11th
- Dan Nadel Writes New Biography Of Jack Kirby, Comics Universe Creator
- Glyph Comics Awards 2025 Announced At East Coast Black Age of Comics
- Finding Myself With You, A Queer Romcom YA by Victoria Grace Elliott
- A Bethlehem Training Camp For Palestinian And British Comics Creators
- Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man in the Daily LITG, 13th May 2025
LITG two years ago, Tom Brevoort taking the X-Men out of Krakoa
- Tom Brevoort Told To Move X-Men Away From Krakoa Over Studio Concerns
- Jonathan Hickman's Namor, Franklin, Sam & Bobby Plans We Never Got
- Marvel Transformers & GI Joe Get Compendium Collections From Skybound
- Break the Bat with McFarlane's New Knightfall Batman Vs. Bane 2-Pack
- Marvel Announces A New Dazzler X-Men Solo Series From The Ashes
- Cyclops & Jean Grey's Long Distance Marriage in X-Men: From The Ashes
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- The First Poster For Nightbitch Has Been Released
- Carol Ferris' Superhero Las Vegas Wedding In Green Lantern (Spoilers)
- K.K.Slider Arrives at LEGO with New Animal Crossing Plaza Set
- Is Murewa Ayodele The New Marvel Comics Writer For X-Men's Storm?
- Nightcrawler's Mommy Issues With Destiny (X-Men Forever #4 Spoilers)
- Magdalene Visaggio, Eliot Rahal, Craig Cermak & Archie- Cursed Library
- Falling In Love On The Path To Hell by Gerry Duggan and Garry Brown
- Stitch! Best Friends Forever! Spanish Edition Manga Slated for Sept
- Benedict Arnold and Albert Einstein in Redcoat #2 (Spoilers)
- A Story Of Ramona Fradon In DC Comics This Month
- Frostbite, a Graphic Novel by Ian Boothby & Pia Guerra From Scholastic
- Punisher, Police And The Skull in The Daily LITG, 13th Of May, 2024
LITG three years ago, Community blackface
- Community: YNB "Sad" S02E14 "Advanced Dungeons" & Dragons Was Pulled
- Kickstarter Approves, Then Removes, Comic Stolen With A.I.
- Avengers #1 Preview: Number One Issue Relaunch
- Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares Heartfelt Post on [SPOILER] Return
- Ten Years On, No One Cares About a Muslim Batman Unless He's Pregnant
- The Continental: Albert Hughes on What "John Wick" Fans Can Expect
- That Community Blackface Problem in The Daily LITG, 13th of May 2023
- Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Fans Unleash #SaveTheWinchesters Campaign
- Jon Stewart Learned More About CNN Than Donald Trump From Infomercial
- Titans #1 Preview: The Titans Step Up
- The Golden Age Spider-Woman and Major Victory Comics, at Auction
- Leslie Charteris and the Many Artists of Avon's The Saint, at Auction
- First Appearance Of The Gunner & Sarge in All-American Men of War #67
- Elizabeth Agyemang Sells How to Be a Heroine Graphic Novel to Penguin
- "Ghosts" Book To Be Published Alongside The End Of The Sitcom
LITG four years ago, The Retirement Game
- D&D Beyond To Retire Two 5th Edition Books This Month
- Tony Stark's Next Armor Is Bigger Than Usual In Hulk/Thor Banner War
- Jane Foster Back In Bed With Thor In Avengers #56 Advance Preview
- Stranger Things 4: Netflix Releases New Poster & Preview Images
- Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week
- Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon
- Batman #125 Preview: An Early Look at Chip Zdarsky's First Issue
- Kickstopped: 35 Late Crowdfunded Kickstarter Comic Books
- Legends of Tomorrow: Article Claims CW Wanted Return, Studios Didn't
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman and Superman Comic Page Punchers
- The End of the Scarlet Avenger in Zip Comics #17, Up for Auction
- Siegel and Shuster's Radio Squad in More Fun Comics #45, at Auction
- An Early Look at Silk Hills, Out in June from Oni Press
- Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3 to Offer Wolverine Digital Download
- An Early Look at Orcs in Space #10 from Oni Press
- Berger Books Announces Salamandre by I.N.J. Culbard for November
- Sleeper Symbiote Gets New Host in Venom #11 in August
- Dark Horse Announces Library Edition of Tales from Harrow County
- Neil Gaiman Headlines Amazing Fantasy #1000 at Marvel in August
- Human Target Gets Prequel One-Shot from DC Black Label in August
- Mr. Justice vs a Zombie Army in MLJ's Jackpot Comics #1, at Auction
- Trina Robbins, Derek Charm Bring Patsy Walker to Marvel Unlimited
- Early Marvel Previews For Moon Knight, Spider-Man 2099, Captain Carter
- Nick Spencer & Kelly Thompson Get Marvel Omnibuses In 2023
- ABLAZE Announces August Comics and Graphic Novels
- Skottie Young Explains His Stupid Fresh Mess in Image Comics Anthology
- Five Publishers Bid on Mille Of The Manor Middle-Grade Graphic Novel
- The Very First Look Inside Michael Rosen's First Graphic Novel
- Punisher's First Kill Earlier Than Thought – Gossip/Preview
- When Billy Tucci Saw New Ways For Diamond To Make Money For Him
- Rachael Stott's Official BBC Poster For Next Week's Inside Number 9
- James Tynion IV & Michael Dialynas Return To Wynd: Throne In the Sky
- Doctor Who: The Regeneration Game in the Daily LITG 13th May 2022
LITG five years ago – Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
- Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Removes John Barrowman from Production
- Why Bad Idea Dropped Another Comic Book Store
- Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)
- Planet-Sized X-Men Will Change The Marvel Universe In June
- Ellen DeGeneres Ending Talk Show; Addresses "The Culture Today"
- eBay Changes Categories, Comics Collectors Despair
- Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
- J Scott Campbell Invites All To "Fix" His Covers as eBay Explodes
- Prodigal Son Preview Promises Series Finale Viewers Never Saw Coming
- J Scott Campbell "Fixes" His Critics Over Mary Jane Image
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- Bunn's Basilisk #1 Joins Boom's 50K Club – Who's Next?
- Is Attack Peter The New Must-Have From Comics Vault Live?
- eBay Changes Categories, Comics Collectors Despair
- J Scott Campbell Invites All To "Fix" His Covers as eBay Explodes
- Why Bad Idea Dropped Another Comic Book Store
- Infinite Destinies Annuals Lead Into Infinity Score in August
- "Superman Smashes The Klan" Is Free This Month On The DC Book Club
- Venom, BRZRKR and Invincible Top Advance Reorders By Comic Shops
- W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Rescheduled Yet Again, For June
- Clownhunter Vs Punchline From DC Comics in August
- Target No Longer Trading In Cards – The Daily LITG, 13th of May 2021
LITG six years ago – Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors and more.
- Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th
- Sam Humphries Says DC Won't Let Him Use Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn
- The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
- Looks Like Steam Is Getting A Loyalty Rewards System
- More Marvel Digital-Only Trades – Nuff Said?
- BBC Releases Doctor Who, Blake's Seven Set Shots for Zoom Backgrounds
- Joker is Ready for His Spotlight with Prime 1 Studio and Blitzway
- Here's How To Get Every Single Issue of The Walking Dead for Just $18
- The Sandman Audio Adapt: James McAvoy as Morpheus, All-Star Cast
- Harley Quinn Loves Booster Gold… To Death?
- When Your Movie is Canned After 4 Years Work, Write a Song About It
LITG seven years ago – the big Batman change that never was
Maybe it's time to ask Tom King about that story again.
- DC Comics and Warners to Change Batman 'For a Generation or More' – Tom King
- Netflix Vs Marvel Over What If?
- Kevin Smith's 17-Year-Delayed Daredevil Comic is Still in the Works…
- We're Not Sure How We Feel About the 'Game of Thrones' Series Finale Teaser
- Separated at Birth: Lucca Comics 2019 Poster by Barbara Baldi
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Nicola Barrucci, owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces
- Jonathan Christopher Matthewson, comics creator
- David Chelsea, autobiographical comic creator
- Dave Taylor, artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works
- Gabriel Vetusto of Comics Z2
- Karalyn Johnson, illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry.
- Josh Baker, comics historian
- Jeffrey Allan Boman, comics journalist
- Eric Jason Ratcliffe, host/presenter of Why I Love Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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