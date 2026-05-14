Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Anakin Skywalker, newlitg

Old Manakin Skywalker in The Daily LITG, 14th of May, 2026

Old Man Anakin Skywalker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Old Man Anakin Skywalker tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the Daily LITG rundown of yesterday’s biggest stories.

The top ten includes DC and Marvel highlights, from Absolute Batman spoilers to X-Men DNX and Spider-Man news.

Daily LITG also rounds up additional comics coverage, including Ben 10 sales, Marv Wolfman’s birthday, and more.

A seven-year look back revisits past LITG headlines, from Superman and Krakoa to Batman changes and comics birthdays.

Old Man Anakin Skywalker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Old Man Anakin Skywalker and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Superman: New Poster

LITG two years ago, Tom Brevoort taking the X-Men out of Krakoa

LITG three years ago, Community blackface

LITG four years ago, The Retirement Game

LITG five years ago – Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG six years ago – Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors and more.

LITG seven years ago – the big Batman change that never was

Maybe it's time to ask Tom King about that story again.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Nicola Barrucci , owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces

, owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces Jonathan Christopher Matthewson , comics creator

, comics creator David Chelsea , autobiographical comic creator

, autobiographical comic creator Dave Taylor , artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works

, artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works Gabriel Vetusto of Comics Z2

of Comics Z2 Karalyn Johnson , illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry.

, illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry. Josh Baker , comics historian

, comics historian Jeffrey Allan Boman , comics journalist

, comics journalist Eric Jason Ratcliffe, host/presenter of Why I Love Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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