Posted in: Movies, Music, Netflix, Pop Culture | Tagged: kpop demon hunters

A KPop Demon Hunters Global Concert Tour Is Officially Happening

To the surprise of exactly no one, Netflix and AEG Presents have teamed up and officially announced the KPop Demon Hunters Global Concert Tour.

Article Summary Netflix and AEG Presents have officially announced the KPop Demon Hunters Global Concert Tour.

The live tour follows breakout performances from EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI after the film’s success.

KPop Demon Hunters tour details are still limited, with no dates or cities confirmed and tickets not yet available.

Fans can join the official waitlist now to get updates on KPop Demon Hunters concert tour news and ticket info.

Following an extremely successful awards season run with many live performances, Netflix has decided to do the smart thing and officially announced that a KPopDemon Hunters Global Concert Tour is happening. Everyone was joking that Netflix accidentally created an actual group, given how well EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI performed when they started performing together. Usually, with animated fake bands like HUNTR/X, all of the voices are recorded separately, and you never really see anyone performing together. Initially, that was what happened here, but once the movie exploded, it was time for Golden to go live-action.

At the moment, the details for this tour are still very limited, but there is a waitlist to join for more information when it becomes available. At the time of writing, there is no way to get tickets because we don't have any confirmed locations. Netflix has teamed up with AEG Presents for the KPop Demon Hunters Global Concert Tour. The entire press release is below.

There's a reason so many of the most electrifying moments in KPop Demon Hunters happen during HUNTR/X's sold-out concerts — only a crowd that loud and united can generate enough Honmoon love to keep the demon realm at bay.

Soon you will be able to feel that golden energy in real life.

Netflix is teaming up with AEG Presents to launch a KPop Demon Hunters global concert tour, a live experience that will bring elements of the two-time Oscar-winning film to life in spectacular ways. Join the waitlist below to be notified as more information and ticket details are announced.

As your favorite idols get ready to jet around the world, keep reading to learn more about how to experience KPop Demon Hunters live!

KPop Demon Hunters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee. It features original songs written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. KPop Demon Hunts features an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE. It streamed on Netflix and was released in select theaters on June 20, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!