Posted in: Games, Movies, Sony, The Legend of Zelda | Tagged: The Legend of Zelda, wes ball

The Legend of Zelda Film Shifts Its Release Date By A Week

Nintendo and Sony Pictures have shifted the release date of The Legend of Zelda by a week, moving it from early May 2027 to late April 2027.

Article Summary The Legend of Zelda film release date has moved again, shifting from May 7, 2027, to April 30, 2027 worldwide.

Nintendo confirmed the new The Legend of Zelda date through Shigeru Miyamoto, who said the team is working hard.

The latest release date change follows an earlier move that pushed The Legend of Zelda from March to May 2027.

The Legend of Zelda movie is directed by Wes Ball, with Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth leading the cast.

The live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda has been shifting its release date all over the place for a hot minute now. The first release date was March 26, 2027, which was announced in March 2025. However, just a couple of months later, in June 2025, the film was delayed, and its release date was shifted to May 7, 2027. This isn't a terrible idea, since the summer blockbuster season is ramping up at the beginning of May. Now, in May 2026, the film has shifted its release date again, but this time it's a small one. As confirmed on the official Nintendo X/Twitter account, Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that the film is moving up a week, shifting the release date from May 7, 2027, to April 30, 2027.

"This is Miyamoto. I would like to let you know that the worldwide theatrical release date for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda has been moved up to April 30, 2027, from May 7. The team is working hard to deliver the film to everyone as soon as possible. There's less than a year to go until release, so thank you for waiting."

This is Miyamoto. I would like to let you know that the worldwide theatrical release date for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda has been moved up to April 30, 2027, from May 7. The team is working hard to deliver the film to everyone as soon as possible. There's less… — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) May 13, 2026 Show Full Tweet

This kind of release date suggests that Sony and Nintendo really want to give The Legend of Zelda the best possible conditions for release. It's not a bad idea, and it's not smoke, so don't look for any fire. Keep being Totally Normal about this movie, right? Right?

Everyone Will Be Totally Normal About The Legend Of Zelda Film

Based on the action game franchise that began in 1986, with cumulative sales of over 150 million copies globally, Nintendo and Sony Pictures' Legend of Zelda brings Link and Zelda to the big screen for the first time in an epic adventure. In theaters May 7, 2027.

In November 2023, we learned that Nintendo was finally pulling the trigger on a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. It was only a matter of time, all things considered, as we headed into the 2000s, nerds all but took over Hollywood, and things that once seemed impossible made their way to the big and small screen. Nintendo, which had been holding back for a very long time following the previous live-action Super Mario movie, found great success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie over at Illumination. The film was a smash success, and later that year, Wes Ball was announced as the director of a live-action version of The Legend of Zelda. Since then, there have been bits and pieces of information about the film, including that Sony will distribute it, because sometimes the universe is funny.

In July 2025, it was confirmed that Bo Bragason would play Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth would play Link. Now that the casting announcement is out of the way, you can all continue to be Totally Normal And Calm about this film. The Legend of Zelda began filming in November 2025 and is scheduled for release on April 30, 2027.

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