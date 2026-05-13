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Wildwood: Teaser Trailer For LAIKA's New Film Has Been Released

A teaser trailer for the new LAIKA film Wildwood has been released. The stop-motion animated film will be released in theaters on October 23, 2026.

Article Summary Wildwood has unveiled its official teaser trailer, offering a first look at LAIKA's long-awaited stop-motion fantasy.

LAIKA has been teasing Wildwood for months, and the new footage highlights the studio's signature craft and scale.

Wildwood will open in theaters nationwide on October 23, 2026, with Fathom handling the film's U.S. release.

Directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler, Wildwood adapts Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis's novel.

2026 is already looking like a very promising year for animation, and we're also getting a new LAIKA film, which just makes everything better, no matter what. Stop motion animation is a labor of love, and the fact that LAIKA and Aardman are out here still doing it, doing it at a level that is buckwild insane, and releasing movies where you could press pause at any given time and frame it, is proof that the entire industry isn't going entirely down the drain. We saw some art from Wildwood at CinemaCon, and LAIKA has been teasing the film for a while now, but the official teaser trailer was released today, and, to the surprise of no one, it looks incredible. Fathom is handling the distribution this time around, and if there is a single bit of justice left in this world, the movie will find an audience and do well in a crowded release schedule.

Wildwood: Summary, Cast List. Release Date

Wildwood is the upcoming stop-motion feature film directed by Travis Knight (Masters of the Universe, Kubo and the Two Strings) and written by Chris Butler (Masters of the Universe, Kubo and the Two Strings). Wildwood will open nationwide in theaters on October 23, 2026.

Wildwood is based on the book written by Colin Meloy and illustrated by Carson Ellis. Knight is producing alongside Sam Wilson. Fathom Entertainment, based in Denver, Colorado, will handle a wide theatrical release across the United States. FilmNationEntertainment will represent LAIKA's Wildwood across international territories.

The voice cast includes Academy Award ® nominee Carey Mulligan, Peyton ElizabethLee, Jacob Tremblay, Academy Award ® nominee Richard E. Grant, Awkwafina, Amandla Stenberg, Tom Waits, Charlie Day, Blythe Danner, Arthur Knight, Maya Erskine, Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Rob Delaney, Jemaine Clement, Marc Evan Jackson, Len Cariou, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, with Honorary Academy Award ® recipient and EMMY ® Award winner Angela Bassett and Academy Award ® winner Mahershala Ali.

After her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows, headstrong teenager PrueMcKeel launches a desperate rescue mission into the Impassable Wilderness—anenchanted forest hidden just beyond Portland, Oregon. Joined by her hapless but loyal classmate Curtis Mehlberg, Prue navigates a world of talking animals, bandits, and powerful figures driven by grief and ambition. As the pair is drawn into a conflict threatening the balance of the forest itself, Prue must discover strength and belief she never knew she possessed. If she hopes to save her brother and protect Wildwood's fragile future, she will have to risk everything.

From Oscar ® -nominated and BAFTA ® -winning LAIKA, Wildwood is a sweeping adventure about love, sacrifice, and the magic that reveals itself when we dare to look beyond the familiar.

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