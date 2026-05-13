Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Channel37, sci-fi, survival, The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker Takes To The Skies In Latest Early Access Update

The Last Caretaker is taking to the skies in the latest update, as new content has been added while the game is still in Early Access

Article Summary The Last Caretaker Update 4 is live in Early Access on Steam, led by the new Salvage Gyro for aerial exploration.

New areas like Eden Cradle, Project Canticle, and methane vents expand The Last Caretaker’s world and mystery.

HoloMemory, Decoy Pod, Hook Cables, and Drone Charging Stations add fresh survival and exploration options.

The Last Caretaker Update 4 also improves weather, audio, performance, stability, save sharing, and key systems.

Indie game studio Channel37 has released the latest update for The Last Caretaker in Early Access, as Update 4 brings about a number of fun additions. The biggest one is the new Salvaged Gyro, as you can now fly around to take care of certain tasks, along with the new HoloMemory options, a Decoy Pod, Hook Cables, and new side quests. You can check out the developers' notes below, along with a video above, as the update is now live on Steam.

The Last Caretaker Hops Into The Salvage Gyro For Update 4

The update also introduces HoloMemory, a new system that reveals visual traces of past events in select world locations. More than collectibles, echoes are fragments of what came before, moments left behind in the world, waiting to be seen. Alongside the new content, Content Update 4 adds several practical tools for survival and exploration. Players can deploy the new Decoy Pod, build Drone Charging Stations, and use Hook Cables to connect to structures and interact with the world in new ways.

Salvage Gyro: a new light utility aircraft for reaching high platforms, deep pits, service towers, and previously inaccessible locations.

a new light utility aircraft for reaching high platforms, deep pits, service towers, and previously inaccessible locations. Gyro Service Towers: new high platform locations containing Salvage Gyro blueprints, repair documentation, tools, parts, and field-service equipment.

new high platform locations containing Salvage Gyro blueprints, repair documentation, tools, parts, and field-service equipment. Eden Cradle: a new maze-like Seed Vault with separated chambers and deeper ties to humanity's survival systems.

a new maze-like Seed Vault with separated chambers and deeper ties to humanity's survival systems. Project Canticle: a new area connected to the deeper mystery of the world.

a new area connected to the deeper mystery of the world. Methane Conversion Vents: deep vertical climate-engineering shafts with machine rooms and methane pipe systems below.

deep vertical climate-engineering shafts with machine rooms and methane pipe systems below. HoloMemory: historical echoes and visual traces of past events appearing in selected world locations.

historical echoes and visual traces of past events appearing in selected world locations. Decoy Pod: a new tactical deployable for redirecting threats and creating space when fighting is not the best answer.

a new tactical deployable for redirecting threats and creating space when fighting is not the best answer. Drone Charging Station: a new module that supports longer and more useful drone scouting.

a new module that supports longer and more useful drone scouting. Hook Cables: new cable functionality that can attach to structures and expand physical interaction.

new cable functionality that can attach to structures and expand physical interaction. Weather, Audio, and Atmosphere Updates: improved ambiance, lighting, and environmental effects.

improved ambiance, lighting, and environmental effects. Major Performance and Stability Pass: CPU, GPU, physics, vehicle, world streaming, and loading improvements.

CPU, GPU, physics, vehicle, world streaming, and loading improvements. Save Export and Import: export saves to share game states or send reproduction files.

export saves to share game states or send reproduction files. F.E.L.I.S. and PECO Improvements: cheaper and more customizable F.E.L.I.S., plus PECO terminal, UI, cartridge, minigame, text, screen, and music playback updates.

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