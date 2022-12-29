Miley Cyrus Talks Dolly Parton; "New Year's Eve Party" Preview & More

Following up on the success of last year's concert celebration, multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus is going with a serious musical upgrade to ring in 2023 with (sorry, Pete Davidson). Hitting NBC screens on Saturday, December 31, beginning at 10: 30 pm ET (and live streaming on Peacock), Miley's New Year's Eve Party will see Cyrus co-hosting with pop culture living legend Dolly Parton for a night of special guests and kickass performances. Coming at us live from Miami, Cyrus & Parton will be joined by singer-songwriter FLETCHER, rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, and Grammy Award nominee Sia. In addition, Saturday Night Live fans can expect to see Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, and Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy) make appearances.

Now here's a look back at the initial promo for Miley's New Year's Eve Party, which was released a little more than a month ago:

And in the following clip from NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus shares more about her relationship with Parton, how the idea for the New Year's Eve event came about, and some teases for what viewers can expect:

NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Cyrus. Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager will executive produce for Den of Thieves. It's also produced by Tish Cyrus' Hopetown Entertainment and directed by Joe DeMaio. In order to create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is presenting the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration describing the rich visuals of the special.