Mob Psycho 100 Leads Crunchyroll May 2024 Home Video Releases
Crunchyroll's May 2024 Blu-Ray lineup includes Mob Psycho III, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2, One Piece, and much more!
Crunchyroll brings an exciting array of colorful titles to their May 2024 home entertainment lineup, including a limited edition Blu-ray set of Mob Psycho 100 III, arriving May 7, and the Blu-ray release of Dr. STONE New World Part 1, arriving May 21. Additional titles in the May lineup of home video offerings include, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2, KONOSUBA – An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, BLUE LOCK, and more.
Mob Psycho 100 III – Limited Edition Blu-ray
Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?
Mob Psycho 100 III – Limited Edition Exclusives
Spirits and Such Consultation Office Keychain
72-Page Art Book
6 Art Cards
Sticker Sheet
Mob Psycho 100 III – Special Features
Promo Videos
Commercials
Textless Ending Song
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 – Limited Edition Blu-ray
After enjoying the summer together, life returns to normal for Uzaki and Sakurai. Flabbergasted friends and family wonder why these two stubborn friends aren't dating. Begrudgingly, both of them would admit there's now a warmth, even an attraction, between them—and it's growing. Is it possible this cold war of a relationship is about to turn hot? That would mean one of them making the first move!
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 – Limited Edition Exclusives
96-Page Art Book
6 Art Cards
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 – Special Features
Promo Videos
Commercials
Textless Ending Song
Check out the full North American May 2024 home entertainment release calendar from Crunchyroll below:
(Release schedule is subject to change)
May 7, 2024
KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World – The Complete Season – Blu-ray
Mob Psycho 100 III – Limited Edition – Blu-ray/DVD
Mob Psycho 100 III – Standard Edition – Blu-ray
One Piece – Season 13 Voyage 7 – Blu-ray/DVD
One Piece – Collection 34 – Blu-ray/DVD
May 14, 2024
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 – Limited Edition – Blu-ray/DVD
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 – Standard Edition – Blu-ray
KONOSUBA – An Explosion on This Wonderful World! – The Complete Season – Blu-ray/DVD
The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague – The Complete Season – Blu-ray
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear – Punch! Season 2 – Blu-ray/DVD
May 21, 2024
Dr. STONE New World Part 1 – Blu-ray/DVD
BLUE LOCK – Part 2 – Blu-ray/DVD
Dead Mount Death Play – Part 1 – Blu-ray/DVD
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement – The Complete Season – Blu-ray
A Galaxy Next Door – The Complete Season – Blu-ray
May 28, 2024
My Home Hero – The Complete Season – Blu-ray
All titles listed above will be available for pre-order in the Crunchyroll Store along with more. Lots more.