Mob Psycho 100 Leads Crunchyroll May 2024 Home Video Releases

Crunchyroll's May 2024 Blu-Ray lineup includes Mob Psycho III, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2, One Piece, and much more!

Article Summary Crunchyroll's May 2024 lineup includes Mob Psycho 100 III on Blu-ray.

Limited Edition Blu-ray sets of hit anime series offer exclusive items.

New Blu-ray releases cover popular series like Dr. STONE and Uzaki-chan.

Full release schedule for Crunchyroll's May anime home video offerings.

Crunchyroll brings an exciting array of colorful titles to their May 2024 home entertainment lineup, including a limited edition Blu-ray set of Mob Psycho 100 III, arriving May 7, and the Blu-ray release of Dr. STONE New World Part 1, arriving May 21. Additional titles in the May lineup of home video offerings include, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2, KONOSUBA – An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, BLUE LOCK, and more.

Mob Psycho 100 III – Limited Edition Blu-ray

Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make?

Mob Psycho 100 III – Limited Edition Exclusives

Spirits and Such Consultation Office Keychain

72-Page Art Book

6 Art Cards

Sticker Sheet

Mob Psycho 100 III – Special Features

Promo Videos

Commercials

Textless Ending Song

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 – Limited Edition Blu-ray

After enjoying the summer together, life returns to normal for Uzaki and Sakurai. Flabbergasted friends and family wonder why these two stubborn friends aren't dating. Begrudgingly, both of them would admit there's now a warmth, even an attraction, between them—and it's growing. Is it possible this cold war of a relationship is about to turn hot? That would mean one of them making the first move!

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 – Limited Edition Exclusives

96-Page Art Book

6 Art Cards

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 – Special Features

Promo Videos

Commercials

Textless Ending Song

Check out the full North American May 2024 home entertainment release calendar from Crunchyroll below:

(Release schedule is subject to change)

May 7, 2024

May 14, 2024

May 21, 2024

May 28, 2024

All titles listed above will be available for pre-order in the Crunchyroll Store

