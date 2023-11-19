Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: , , , , , ,

Crunchyroll Feb 2024 Blu-Ray Lineup: Spy x Family, One Piece & More

Crunchyroll announced its February 2024 home video release lineup, including Spy x Family Part 2, One Piece Season 13 Voyage 5, and more.

Comments

Crunchyroll brings a limited edition Blu-ray set of SPY x FAMILY Part 2 to their February home video 2024 lineup – along with Revenger, One Piece Season 13 Voyage 5, and the Isekai comedy Chillin' in My 30s After Getting Fired From the Demon King's ArmySPY x FAMILY will also come with a Limited Edition with extra special features. As ever, Crunchyroll brings out the best versions of the biggest anime titles on physical media.

Crunchyroll Announces SPY x FAMILY and More for February Blu-Rays
SPY x FAMILY Standard Edition key art courtesy of Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll 2024 Home Video Lineup

SPY x FAMILY – Part 2 – Limited Edition Blu-ray

World peace is at stake, and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin, and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!

SPY x FAMILY – Part 2 – Limited Edition Features

    • WISE agent cufflinks

    • SPY x FAMILY notepad

    • WISE vinyl sticker

    • 3 art cards of the forgers

    • 40-page art book with character information & VA interviews

SPY x FAMILY  – Part 2 – Special Features

    • Music Video "Breeze"

    • Textless Opening & Ending Songs

Blu-Ray Releases: February 6, 2024

Crunchyroll Announces SPY x FAMILY and More for February Blu-Rays
"Handyman Saitou in Another World" Blu-Ray key art
Crunchyroll Announces SPY x FAMILY and More for February Blu-Rays
"Revenger" Blu-Ray key art: Crunchyroll

Blu-Ray Releases: February 13, 2024

Crunchyroll Feb 2024 Blu-Ray Lineup: Spy x Family, One Piece &#038; More
"One Piece Season 13 Voyage 5" Blu-Ray key art: Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Feb 2024 Blu-Ray Lineup: Spy x Family, One Piece &#038; More
SPY x FAMILY Standard Edition key art: Crunchryoll

Blu-Ray Releases: February 27, 2024

Crunchyroll Feb 2024 Blu-Ray Lineup: Spy x Family, One Piece &#038; More
"Chillin' in my 30s After Getting Fired From the Demon King's Army" Blu-Ray key art: Crunchyroll

All titles listed above will be available to pre-order through the Crunchyroll Store, along with more home video offerings for purchase.

