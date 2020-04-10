Modern Family Co-Creators Comment on Spinoff Possibilities

If you're a fan of ABC's long-running family sitcom Modern Family, then this has been a pretty tough week for you. After 11 seasons, the series shuffled off the network's programming coil with a two-part finale that found a way to balance bringing closure to a number of series-long storylines while opening a number of new chapters for our favorite families. Mitch, Cam, Lily, and Rexford are off to start a new life in Missouri after Cam's job comes through after all (something to be said for drinking and press conferences). Of course, that's not before Mitch and Claire enjoy one final Duran Duran performance and one last round of breaking the law.

Gloria is motivated by Jay to pursue her dreams and touched to learn that Jay's been learning Spanish so he can visit her and Joe in Columbia over the summer. Phil and Claire went from having too many people in their home to no one. Haley, Dylan and the twins moved into Cam and Mitch's old home, while Alex took a job in Switzerland and Luke got accepted to the University of Oregon. So with the family flying off in new directions, we bid a final farewell to the Dunphy, Pritchett, and Tucker families. So why can't we stop obsessing about that porch light being on meaning something? Let's be clear: while that was the Modern Family finale, it was also the beginning of a number of spinoff possibilities, especially the idea of seeing what Cam and Mitch's life would be closer to Cam's folks.

Series co-creator Steve Levitan wanted it known that giving the characters the kind of series ending they deserved was the most important thing heading into the series wrap-up. That said, some of the writers on the show have started "thinking" about whether or not a Cam/Mitch spinoff would work: "I'm a huge fan of Jesse and Eric, and those characters are of course near and dear to me, and I certainly think that they're strong enough to carry a show." For co-creator Christopher Lloyd, a spinoff is definitely something worth considering but should only happen if it makes sense and feels right: "Will that [a Cam/Mitch spinoff] happen? I'm not sure but we would be probably dumb to not explore it. However, doing a spinoff is fraught in a lot of ways and we won't do it unless we feel confident there's something there, I don't want to say it's a long shot, it's under discussion but we'll see. We don't want to jump into something like that, particularly because Modern Family is a tough act to follow, but that is a possibility."