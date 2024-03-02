Posted in: ABC, NBC, Netflix, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ABC, jimmy fallon, modern family, nbc, netflix, sag awards

Modern Family: SAG Awards Reunion Also Proved Ty Burrell Still Alive

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson explained why it was so very important for Ty Burrell to be part of their SAG Awards reunion.

Article Summary Jesse Tyler Ferguson shares the importance of Ty Burrell at the SAG Awards reunion.

Modern Family cast reunited on stage during the awards ceremony.

Ty Burrell's absence from a previous reunion sparked false death rumors.

Ferguson insisted on Burrell's presence to quash theories and confirm he's still alive.

If you're a fan of ABC's Modern Family, then we're pretty sure you had the same question on your mind that we had on ours when we saw Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Ty Burrell reunite on stage during the 2024 SAG Awards to present the award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series (with FX's The Bear walking away with top honors). When are we getting a reunion movie, a sequel series, or a spinoff sequel series? While there is still not much to offer in that regard, Ferguson did reveal why having Burrell join them on stage was a must when he checked in with late-night host Jimmy Fallon during NBC's The Tonight Show.

"Honestly, on that night, we were all busy," Ferguson shared about the cast's on-stage reunion during the awards ceremony streamed on Netflix. "Sofia [Vergara] was supposed to be doing press, I was supposed to be here in New York, Julie [Bowen] was shooting a show, Ed [O'Neill] had a glass of wine to drink. And so we all canceled those very important things, and we figured out a way to come together because the last time we had a reunion, Ty Burrell wasn't able to come, and so we posed with a photo of Ty… and then the internet thought he was dead." Last November, Vergara posted several looks at an unofficial Modern Family reunion, and it was like jumping back into a time machine. Unfortunately, the only person missing was Burrell, who could not make it out that night but was remembered by his castmates with a framed portrait – creating a vibe that maybe something was really, really wrong with Burrell. Here's a look:

After spending way more time than they expected convincing fans that Burrell was still alive, Ferguson wanted to ensure that the conspiracy theories wouldn't be fanned further by Burrell going MIA for the SAG Awards. "When the SAG Awards happened, [Burrell] was supposed to do something else. I was like, 'Ty! You can't miss it again! People will really think you're dead!' It's like, 'We need to present you to show you that you're not dead!' So he made it," Ferguson added. Now, here's a look at the reunion from last month's awards ceremony:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!