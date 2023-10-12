Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple tv, godzilla, Monarch, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, trailer preview

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Godzilla Looms Large in New Series Poster

Set to be unleashed this November, here's a poster for Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Godzilla-starring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

A little more than a month after a pretty damn impressive trailer & preview images were released for Apple TV+ and Legendary Television's Godzilla-starring live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, there's a very good chance that an even better look in on the way this weekend. That's when the streaming series gets the spotlight during this year's New York Comic Con – but that doesn't mean that the folks behind the highly-anticipated are going to make you wait until then to get another clue to what's to come. With Monarch's secrets set to be exposed (???) beginning Friday, November 17th, here's a look at the first official key art poster for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Images, Overviews & More!

Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) & Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), and with Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing the first two episodes, the 10-episode series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Now, here's an updated look at our image gallery for Apple TV+ & Legendary Television's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

With the streaming series set to hit Apple TV+ on Friday, November 17th (and dropping weekly on Fridays through January 12th), here's a look at an official teaser and series overview for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction, and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Matt Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Legendary Entertainment's "Monsterverse" is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture's most titanic forces of nature. Witness humanity's greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, the "Monsterverse" has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

