Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Reveases Master & Apprentice Trailer

Bandai Namco have a fresh trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, showing off more of the gameplay from a uniqe training point of view.

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft have an all-new trailer out for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, this one they're calling "Master & Apprentice." The trailer focuses on a few key points, the first of them being that we get to see more of the roster of characters chosen for this game, along with some of their powerful abilities as they face off in battle. We also get to see some of the new features added to this game, including what they refer to as "enhanced and proven fight mechanics, lightning-paced combat, large destructible environments, and stunning visuals." The game truly lives up to the hype of being a sequel to Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi fifteen years later. You can check out the trailer above as the game will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation later this year.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. Unleash the fighting spirit within you and take the fight to arenas that crumble and react to your power as the battle rages on. Shake the earth. Break the heavens. Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in Dragon Ball! Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks. Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart's content.

