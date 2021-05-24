Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Part 5 Is Waging War This September

In July 2020, the global streaming sensation La Casa de Papel ("Money Heist") announced that its upcoming 10-episode fifth season would also be its final one. On Monday, Netflix let viewers know when that final run was set to begin. Part 5 will be slipt into two "volumes"- with the first premiering on September 3 and the second on December 3 (yup, both volumes this year). And as you're about to see, this season is more than just a fight- it's a war. Because La Resistencia is back. Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (Vivir sin permiso) have joined the ensemble cast of the Alex Pina-created series (filming in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal). Produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, the upcoming season finds Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo directing.

Here's a look at the official date announcement teaser released by the streaming service earlier today:

Silvestre and Criado join a cast that includes Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), José Manuel Poga (Gandía), and many more.

For any fans out there (since we know there's quite a few of you out there) concerned about how the series will end, Pina wants you to know that you can relax: it's something the team's been working on for a while. "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters," said Pina in a statement. "The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season." Pina will serve as showrunner, and executive produce alongside Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz, who returns as director of production. Head writer Javier Gómez Santander, Director of Photography Migue Amodeo, and Esther Martínez-Lobato are also co-producing.

