Monsters at Work Introduces Cast of Monsters, Inc. Sequel Series

Fans of Monsters Inc. who were left wondering what the future had to hold for James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) now that children's laughter is the preferred power of choice (much less creepy and depressing as fear) will find out firsthand on Friday, July 2. That's when the Disney+ sequel series Monsters at Work makes its debut, with Mindy Kaling joining the cast as Val Little and Bonnie Hunt reprising her role as Ms. Flint- this time, training monsters to tap into their inner-comedians and pranksters. But just in case you need more convincing, here's a look at the full line-up thanks to a set of recently-released character profile images- and what better way to kick things off than with our terrible-twosome?

Mike & Sulley (Crystal & Goodman): Kicking off one day after the end of the film, Monsters at Work finds Sulley just beginning his run as company CEO- with Mike right by his side.

Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman): So what so you do when you graduate at the top of your class at Monsters University and you're ready to become a professional Scarer- just in time to find out that "scares" were so ten years ago. That's the situation Tylor finds himself in as he's temporarily reassigned to MIFT to learn to become a Jokester.

Fritz (Henry Winkler): Otherwise known as "the scatterbrained" boss of Tylor's MIFT team.

Val Little (Kaling): To call Val an "enthusiastic" member of MIFT would be like… well, let's just say that you should probably keep the caffeine away from Val.

Cutter (Alanna Ubach): "An officious rule follower" who could be a dream to Mike & Sulley or their worst nightmare.

Duncan (Lucas Neff): A bit of a schemer and an "opportunistic" plumber.