Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Peter Weller Confirms Joining Voice Cast Dr. Peter Weller confirmed joining the voice cast for Disney & EP Laurence Fishburne's series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

As if The Disney Channel, Disney+ & executive producer Laurence Fishburne's Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur didn't already have a killer line-up of famous names as part of its cast, it looks like we can add Dr. Peter Weller's (Robocop) name to that list. Speaking with ComicBook.com prior to an appearance at Fan Expo Cleveland, Weller confirmed that he had recently wrapped work on the animated series – an opportunity that Fishburne presented directly to Weller. "I just finished a thing called 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,'" Weller revealed. "Laurence Fishburne, a long-time pal, called me up and said, 'Hey, would you play this? It's a voice-acting gig. Would you do this role of Dr. Stern? It was written for you.'" With Disney not confirming or commenting, it's tough to say if "Dr. Stern" is an original MCU character or a version of the character from Marvel Comics' "Hulk" universe who would go on to become the Leader.

"I said, 'Laurence, I've heard this rap before, that somebody is calling you up and saying it was written for you. I did that with 'Dexter,' and it turned out he didn't write it for me. Then Howard Gordon did it with '24.' I read this voice acting thing for 'Moon Girl,' and you know it's a Marvel/Disney thing," Weller shared when discussing his initial hesitation about joining the project, based on past experiences. So how did it turn out? "I've done a couple episodes of it, and it's fun. It is absolutely like my version, Peter Weller's version of Squidward, but Squidward is like me, and so subsequently, when Fishburne hands me this thing called Dr. Stern, it's absolutely a combo of Peter Weller and Squidward," Weller added. "I love doing it. I love being the pompous, arrogant, essentially idiot in front of these kids."

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl); Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

What Else We Know About Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur…

The line-up of guest voices includes Alison Brie ("GLOW"), Andy Cohen ("Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's "Hamilton"), Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Hudson ("Respect"), Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("Power Book II: Ghost"), Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") and Wesley Snipes ("Blade" trilogy). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi ("The Mandalorian"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts"), Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor"), Indya Moore ("Pose"), and Craig Robinson ("The Office").

Additional guest cast for the series includes Gideon Adlon ("Pacific Rim: The Black"), Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"), Anna Akana ("Youth & Consequences"), Ian Alexander ("The OA"), May Calamawy (Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight"), Wilson Cruz ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions"), Luis Guzmán ("How to Make It in America"), astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton ("Marvel's Spider-Man"), June Diane Raphael ("Grace and Frankie"), Paul Scheer ("The League"), and Tajinae Turner ("Meet the Voxels").

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's "black-ish" and "mixed-ish," Freeform's "grown-ish") and Steve Loter (Disney's "Kim Possible"). Rodney Clouden ("Futurama") is supervising producer, Kate Kondell ("The Pirate Fairy") and Jeffrey M. Howard ("Planes") are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ("Elena of Avalor") is the producer.