Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Preview, Key Art and Voice Cast Line-Up

With The Disney Channel, Disney+ & executive producer Laurence Fishburne's Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur set to hit screens in 2023, the first day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) turned into a rundown of the guest voices set to join Diamond White's 13-year-old genius Lunella Lafayette aka Moon Girl & her Devil Dinosaur as guest stars or recurring characters. Fans can look forward to a line-up of guest voices that includes Alison Brie ("GLOW"), Andy Cohen ("Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's "Hamilton"), Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"), Jennifer Hudson ("Respect"), Cliff "Method Man" Smith ("Power Book II: Ghost"), Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") and Wesley Snipes ("Blade" trilogy). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi ("The Mandalorian"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts"), Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor"), Indya Moore ("Pose"), and Craig Robinson ("The Office"). But that's not all, as we also have a look at some new key art as well as a first-look clip from the animated series.

Additional guest cast for the series includes Gideon Adlon ("Pacific Rim: The Black"), Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"), Anna Akana ("Youth & Consequences"), Ian Alexander ("The OA"), May Calamawy (Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight"), Wilson Cruz ("Star Trek: Discovery"), Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions"), Luis Guzmán ("How to Make It in America"), astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton ("Marvel's Spider-Man"), June Diane Raphael ("Grace and Frankie"), Paul Scheer ("The League"), and Tajinae Turner ("Meet the Voxels"). Now here's a look at Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl); Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster. Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's "black-ish" and "mixed-ish," Freeform's "grown-ish") and Steve Loter (Disney's "Kim Possible"). Rodney Clouden ("Futurama") is supervising producer, Kate Kondell ("The Pirate Fairy") and Jeffrey M. Howard ("Planes") are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ("Elena of Avalor") is producer.