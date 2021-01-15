Moon Knight: Disney+ Taps Ethan Hawke for Undisclosed Villain Role

The Moon Knight casting news rolled on in a big way on Friday, with THR reporting that Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird) is set to join the Marvel Studios and Disney+ live-action series starring Oscar Isaac (Dune) and May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy). With Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678), as well as Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) set to direct, Hawke is expected to portray the series' main villain though it is still not clear who that might be (fellow mercenary-turned-villain Bushman could be a possibility). Production on the streaming service series is expected to kick off in Budapest sometime this March (barring COVID-related production delays).

During Summer 2020' run of virtual conventions and panels, Marvel Studios' big boss Kevin Feige announced that three new Disney+ live-action series were in development: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including WandaVision (premiering this week), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (set for March 2021), the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, (set for May 2021), and animated anthology series What If…?, (set for later in 2021). Feige also announced series such as Samuel L. Jackson's return as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion and Don Cheadle's return to the armor for Armor Wars, while the next generation gets the spotlight in Ironheart.