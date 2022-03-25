Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke Addresses Hulk, Blade & Dracula Fan Theories

With Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring Moon Knight ready to hit streaming screens in less than a week, we have two completely different ways to preview the series. Later in the post, we have the new teaser "Here We Go" that was released earlier today. But before we get to that, Hawke stopped by NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the streaming series. But the best part to check out starts around the six-minute mark when Jimmy Fallon starts covering some of the fan theories floating out on social media. Mark Ruffalo's Hulk appearing? Hawke isn't too confident in that since he never ran into Ruffalo (though after Spider-Man: No Way Home, there's always the possibility that a CGI Hulk appears). What about Mahershala Ali's Blade? "I wish Blade was there. That would've been cool," was Hawke's response- but his facial expressions before and after his answer are interesting. As for "Arthur Harrow" actually being Dracula? Hawke had a good laugh and expressed how much he wished he got to play Dracula but no, that's not happening. Now take all of that from Hawke and apply it through an "Andrew Garfield" filter…

So here's a look at Hawke discussing how he first landed the role of Arthur Harrow in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series before breaking some fans' hearts when it comes to their Moon Knight theories, and then a new preview (all starting at the 6:05 mark):

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.