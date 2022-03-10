Moon Knight: Isaac, Hawke, Calamawy, Feige & More Share BTS Looks

With Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action Moon Knight ready to offer another unique look at the MCU later this month, the studio and streamer are offering viewers a chance to get to know the series more. From how the series addresses the mental health aspects of Isaac's Steven Grant/Marc Spector to what it is about the series that sets it apart from the rest of the MCU, Isaac, Hawke, co-star May Calamawy, director Mohamed Diab, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, and more offer you the intel you'll need to know (and make sure to stick around for a look back at the official trailer and more).

So with the series set to hit streaming screens on March 30th, here's a look behind the scenes with Isaac, Hawke, Calamawy & more at Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight:

Here's a preview for the upcoming series, including the Super Bowl TV spot, preview images, series overview & official trailer:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.