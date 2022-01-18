Moon Knight Stars Oscar Isaac & Ethan Hawke Share Trailer Reactions

Last night saw the premiere of the official trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action series Moon Knight. Our three biggest takeaways? Isaac is already bringing something unique to the MCU (and that was just a preview) and Hawke pulls off "chillingly disturbing" very, very well; but we're not sure how we're feeling about Isaac's accent. Oh, and that the trailer was the only good thing about Monday night's Arizona Cardinals & Los Angeles Rams NFL "Super" Wild Card Game. So now that you have a sense of how we felt about the trailer, how about checking in with Isaac & Hawke to see how they felt about the trailer and seeing themselves in action.

So for a chance to rewatch the trailer (like you need an excuse, right?) along with Isaac and Hawke, check out the following mini-featurette below (with the series set to premiere on March 30th):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Moon Knight | Trailer Reaction | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPC049JCdMg)

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Moon Knight that was released earlier this week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Moon Knight | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7Krla_UxRg)

Disney+ and Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight" is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.

Here's a look at Hawke making the big reveal that his 19-year-old son is the only one who knows his father MCU secrets, while also serving as Hawke's walking encyclopedia of Marvel Comics knowledge:

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Here's a look back at the first Instagram post showing Isaac in full-on, ass-kicking training mode:

During an interview with The Ringer, Hawke made it pretty clear that three big reasons why he chose to join the Moon Knight cast were his desire to work with Isaac and Diab (his first two), and that the series was focusing on one of Marvel Comics' lesser-known superhero (the "trifecta" reason). "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohamed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. I've seen a couple of his movies and wanted to work with him anyway. I had a meeting with him about another project of his own. And a lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to," Hawke said during the interview.

Hawke continued, "Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks," he continued. "And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right? Mohammed's gonna do a good job, he's a serious person. I don't know if you guys have seen his films, but he's a serious artist and you have to speak to your time, right? You can't pretend you don't live in the time period that you live in. You have to try to make your time period better." Here's a look at the interview – with Moon Knight talk starting at the 3:35 mark:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ethan Hawke on Working With Denzel Washington and Richard Linklater | The Watch (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kV9ICe6Plbs&feature=youtu.be)